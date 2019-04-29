Presenters Announced for 2019 DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the presenters for both the 46th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy® Awards and the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards. The galas will both be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Southern California.



On Friday, May 3rd, the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards will feature many star-studded presenters including host David Osmond (Wonderama), Laila Ali (Home Made Simple with Laila Ali), Lamon Archey (Days of Our Lives), Bob Bergen (the voice of Porky Pig), Sasha Calle (The Young & the Restless), Anne Marie Cummings (Conversations in L.A.), Tiffany Derry (Top Chef Junior), Najee De-Tiege (The Bay), Akbar Gbaja-Biamila (American Ninja Warrior Junior), Courtney Hope (The Bold and the Beautiful), Adrienne Houghton & Israel Houghton (The Real, Musical Performance nominees), Matt Iseman (American Ninja Warrior Junior), Vanessa Baden Kelly (Giants), Hunter King (The Young & the Restless), Vanessa Lachey (Top Chef Junior), Wil Lash (Anacostia), Liana Liberato (Light as a Feather), Shanti Lowry (Bronx SIU), Katelyn MacMullen (General Hospital), Brandon McMillan (Lucky Dog), Michael Mealor (The Young & the Restless), Annika Noelle (The Bold and the Beautiful), Soledad O'Brien (Mysteries and Scandals), Lou Diamond Phillips (Conversations in L.A.), Danny Seo (Naturally, Danny Seo), Kevin Spirtas (After Forever), Peter Stein (producer/director), Sal Stowers (Days of Our Lives), Josh Swickard (General Hospital), Liz Vassey (Riley Parra).

On Sunday, May 5th, THE DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS will be hosted by the charming and talented Mario Lopez (EXTRA) and Sheryl Underwood (The Talk), and include many star-studded presenters such as Ben Aaron (Pickler & Ben), Kristos Andrews (The Bay), Camila Banus (Days of Our Lives), James Bland (Giants), Darin Brooks (The Bold and the Beautiful), Steve Burton (General Hospital), Lee Cowan (CBS Sunday Morning), Dayna Devon (host/reporter), Don Diamont (The Bold and the Beautiful), Joely Fisher (singer), Billy Flynn (Days of Our Lives), Kevin Frazier (Entertainment Tonight), AJ Gibson (host/reporter), Anita Gillette (After Forever), Robin Givens (Ambitions / Riverdale), Daniel Goddard (The Young & the Restless), John Michael Higgins (America Says), Kate Mansi (Days of Our Lives), Wink Martindale (host/producer), Debbie Matenopoulos & Cameron Mathison (Home and Family), Brandon McMillan (Lucky Dog), Marci Miller (Days of Our Lives), Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.), Nancy O'Dell (Entertainment Tonight), Melissa Ordway (The Young & the Restless), David Osmond (Wonderama), Dr. Mehmet Oz (Dr. Oz), Jesse Palmer (DailyMailTV), Lou Diamond Phillips (Conversations in L.A.), Kellie Pickler (Pickler & Ben), Ingo Rademacher (General Hospital), RACHAEL RAY (Rachael Ray), Mo Rocca (CBS Sunday Morning/Henry Ford's Innovation Nation), Charissa Thompson (host/reporter), Alex Trebek (Jeopardy), Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry-Housley (The Real), Eve, Sara Gilbert, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sharon Osbourne (The Talk) and a very special surprise presenter for Judge Judy's Lifetime Achievement Award.



The Caleb Nelson Daytime Band will provide music and there will be a special musical performance by Roslyn Kind.





