Post Malone Joins Jake Gyllenhaal-Led ROAD HOUSE on Prime Video

Post Malone has joined the cast of Road House on Prime Video. The feature will begin streaming on March 21.

Road House stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter trying to escape his dark past and his penchant for violence, in this adrenaline-fueled actioner. Dalton is barely scraping by on the reputation that still precedes him when he is spotted by Frankie (Jessica Williams), owner of a roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

She hires him to be her new bouncer in hopes of stopping a violent gang, working for crime boss Brandt (Billy Magnussen), from destroying her beloved bar. Even five to one, Brandt’s crew is no match for Dalton’s skills. But the stakes get higher with the arrival of ruthless gun-for-hire, Knox (Conor McGregor).

As the brutal brawls and bloodshed escalate, the tropical Keys prove more dangerous than anything Dalton ever faced in the Octagon. Also starring Daniela Melchior, Joaquim De Almeida, Lukas Gage.

Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry's new film is directed by Doug Liman. it is executive produced by JJ Hook, Alison Winter, Aaron Auch, and Audie Attar.