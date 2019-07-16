Pop TV Makes History as SCHITT'S CREEK Earns Four Emmy Nominations

In a historic morning for Pop TV, the network's acclaimed comedy series SCHITT'S CREEK received four nominations for the 71st Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Eugene Levy, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Catherine O'Hara, and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes. The nominations mark the first in the history of POP TV which is now fully owned by CBS Corporation.

"To say this is very exciting news is the definition of an understatement," said Eugene Levy and Dan Levy. "On behalf of our cast and crew, we thank the Television Academy for including us among the best in TV. What an absolute thrill! Team Canada is heading to the Emmys!"

"The momentum going into the final season of SCHITT'S CREEK couldn't be more amazing and what a way to celebrate six years of groundbreaking, critically acclaimed, fan adored work," remarked Brad Schwartz, POP TV President. "The support of this series, driven by one of the most loyal and passionate fan bases on television, has clearly captured the attention of the Industry and we're thrilled that the entire SCHITT'S CREEK team is being recognized in this way. We thank the Television Academy greatly for this honor."

SCHITT'S CREEK, a character-driven, half-hour, single-camera scripted comedy series co-created by two-time Emmy winner Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The series' ensemble cast includes Eugene Levy, Emmy Award-winner Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, four-time Emmy winner Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson.

SCHITT'S CREEK will premiere its sixth and final season in January 2020 only on Pop in the US. Currently, the entire five seasons can be streamed on the POP TV app, Pop Now.

Commissioned by CBC, SCHITT'S CREEK is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The executive producers are Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin. SCHITT'S CREEK is produced in association with CBC and POP TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.





