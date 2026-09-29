Pianist Orli Shaham Performs Illuminated Recital at Merkin Hall
Sarah Fritz narrates while the Juilliard String Quartet performs alongside Shaham in a program celebrating Schumann's life as composer and virtuoso.
Pianist Orli Shaham performs an 'illuminated recital' titled 'In Clara's Hands' on October 6 at Merkin Hall, a program featuring music by and closely tied to Clara Schumann. The concert is narrated by Sarah Fritz, author of a new biography on Clara Schumann, who sheds light on Clara's life and work in the context of Shaham's performance.
There is much to illuminate in Clara Schumann's life as a prodigy, composer, and a superstar pianist who set new standards for virtuosity and the modern piano recital, while building her husband's reputation and raising eight children. The Juilliard String Quartet and violinist Areta Zhulla are 'assisting artists' for the performance.
Clara Schumann's great-great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Schumann Brumfield, will join a post-concert chat with Shaham and Fritz, moderated by John Glover.
Performance and Forthcoming Album with Violinist Deborah Buck
Ahead of recording an album with her frequent collaborator violinist Deborah Buck for the 75th Anniversary of the Kinhaven Music School (released next year on AVIE Records), Shaham and Buck perform at Brooklyn's Bargemusic on October 18. The program explores the rich compositional legacy connected to Kinhaven's co-founder, Dorothy Dushkin, her brother-in-law — violinist and arranger Samuel Dushkin — and a circle of musicians who studied in Paris under the legendary Nadia Boulanger. The recital includes music by Stravinsky, Copland, Gershwin, Caroline Shaw, and others who are closely connected to this legacy.
Fall Preview
October 4: If Music Be the Food chamber series — Piano Quintet by Amy Beach at Christ and St. Stephen's Church in New York City
October 30-31: Milwaukee Symphony — Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 1 with conductor Kristiina Poska
November 8: Cafe Ludwig chamber music series — Shaham returns as host, curator, and pianist for Pacific Symphony's Cafe Ludwig chamber music series in a program of music by Barber, Beach, and more
November 19-23: São Paulo Symphony Orchestra — Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 and a solo recital
In addition to the performances above, Shaham continues her role as Co-host and Creative of NPR's show From the Top, broadcast across the country. Listen on radio the weeks of September 28, November 23, and November 30, or hear the programs on demand at FromTheTop.org/Listen.
A consummate musician recognized for her grace, subtlety, and brilliance, the pianist Orli Shaham has performed with many of the major orchestras around the world, and has appeared in recital internationally, from Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House.
In 2024, Orli Shaham released the final volumes of the complete piano sonatas by Mozart to high critical acclaim. Her discography includes over a dozen titles on Deutsche Gramophone, Sony, Canary Classics and other labels. Orli Shaham is on the piano and chamber music faculty at The Juilliard School. She is Artistic Director of Pacific Symphony's chamber series Café Ludwig in California, and is a Co-Host and Creative for the national radio program From the Top.
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