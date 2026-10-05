Photos: Vladimir Gomez Joins Ad Zone as Marketing Executive and Star Talent

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360° advertising, integrated marketing, and communications agency AD ZONE, along with its audiovisual platform AD ZONE TV, formally announced the appointment of award-winning executive, broadcaster, and international strategist Vladimir 'Vlady' Gomez. Effective immediately, Gomez assumes the role of Marketing and Public Relations Executive-Senior Management while also joining as a prominent host and star talent for the broadcast and digital platform.

With a distinguished career marked by innovation in high-precision marketing, brand reputation management, crisis resolution, and audiovisual production across Latin America and the United States, Vladimir Gomez arrives to lead the company's growth strategy on two key fronts: strengthening services for its broad portfolio of clients in the Dominican Republic and accelerating expansion into the United States, focusing on strategic markets such as New York, Miami, Orlando, and the broader Florida region.

Vladimir 'Vlady' Gomez brings a celebrated background in the entertainment industry, corporate public relations, and show business journalism. A three-time Emmy Award winner recognized by the prestigious magazine Radio Ink as Marketer of the Year 2018 (part of the Medallas de Cortez at the Hispanic Radio Conference), Gomez has also been honored by Billboard magazine as a standout publicist.

As the founder of VG Media PR—with a strategic presence in Miami, New York, Panama, and Los Angeles—he has led high-impact campaigns for renowned stars such as Chayanne, Ivy Queen, Olga Tañón, and Johnny Ventura. During his corporate tenure, he served as Vice President of Corporate Communications and Talent Relations at Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS), overseeing internal, institutional, and crisis communications, while also serving as a prominent on-air personality for networks such as MegaTV, Telemundo, and América TeVé. His background also includes consulting on public awareness, voter registration, and political communication strategies.

'I take on this dual challenge with absolute responsibility, passion, and enthusiasm. AD ZONE represents the evolution of integrated communication and 360° marketing in our region. From Marketing and PR Management, we will place all the tools of modern communication at the service of our clients to amplify their voice and elevate their brand positioning in the Dominican Republic, the United States, and Latin America. At the same time, through AD ZONE TV, we will deliver fresh, top-tier content that genuinely connects with a global audience,' stated Vladimir 'Vlady' Gomez, Marketing, Public Relations, Executive-Senior Management and Star Talent.

In his role as star talent, Gomez will host two of the platform's flagship programs: 'El Show de Vlady TV' and the television adaptation of his recognized interview format, 'No Me Aborden al Artista.' Both productions join the weekly lineup of live broadcasts and podcasts produced at the company's professional TV studio in Bonao—an infrastructure set to expand soon with the opening of a second state-of-the-art production facility.

AD ZONE: 26 Years of History, International Expansion, and Local Impact

Founded in 2000 by Osiris Cruz, AD ZONE has built a 26-year legacy, serving over 700 clients and completing more than 2,000 projects. Its international footprint was consolidated through operations in Puerto Rico (since 2009) and New York (since 2011), serving banks, fast-food restaurant chains, Hispanic supermarkets, major hotel chains, food manufacturers, and consumer goods brands targeting the Hispanic diaspora.

Under the leadership of Helen Castillo, CEO of AD ZONE—who brings executive experience in commercial development, business management, and strategic planning—the agency is currently constructing a second story at its operational facility. This expansion will house more than 70 new Call Center / BPO workstations, providing national and international brands with customer service, technical support, sales, retention, and software development backed by redundant tech infrastructure, creating quality employment opportunities in the Monseñor Nouel province.

'The arrival of Vlady Gomez is a clear statement of where we are heading. His strategic vision, prestige, and flawless reputation in international PR enable us to offer our clients a level of strategy and reach that few agencies in the region can match,' commented Helen Castillo, CEO of AD ZONE.

'We started in 2000 with an idea and a lot of passion. Today, we are taking a monumental step by bringing on a professional of Vlady's caliber to guide this expansion phase. His talent as a public figure and his creative vision guarantee that AD ZONE TV will consolidate its position as the preferred choice for audiences and sponsors nationally and internationally,' stated Osiris Cruz, Founder and President of AD ZONE.

Core Services and 360° Integrated Model

Gomez's arrival will bolster AD ZONE and AD ZONE TV's comprehensive service offerings, which include:

1. 360° Digital Marketing and Advertising: Inbound marketing strategies, social media management and feed design, Google and Meta Ads campaigns, SEO optimization, branding, and brand consulting.

2. Audiovisual Production and Streaming: Production and editing of TV commercials, corporate videos, documentaries, aerial drone footage, 3D animation, and closed-circuit live broadcasts.

3. Media Platform and Television (AD ZONE TV): Advertising slots, sponsorships, and brand integration in talk shows, lifestyle, political, and sports programming.

4. Public Relations and Media Relations: Corporate campaigns, institutional communication, crisis management, and media relations across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America.

5. Printing, Signage, and Vehicle Wraps: Manufacturing and installation of ACM corporate facades, 3D illuminated signs, fleet vehicle wraps, and industrial signage.

6. Software and Application Development: Web engineering, custom mobile apps for e-commerce, restaurants, and healthcare, alongside Point of Sale (POS) platforms.

7. Call Center & BPO Services: Customer care operations, bilingual support, telemarketing, and sales management powered by predictive dialers and real-time monitoring.

8. Event Production: Stage setup, truss structures, LED displays, HVAC/climate control, professional sound and lighting, and catering services.

With this strategic partnership, AD ZONE reaffirms its commitment to advertising excellence, content innovation, and regional media and economic development.

About ADZONE Marketing

ADZONE is a 360-degree full-service advertising and marketing agency founded in 2000 by Osiris Cruz, headquartered in Bonao, Dominican Republic, with operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. Its offerings integrate digital and direct marketing, branding, audiovisual production (TV spots, documentaries, streaming, and drone footage), a television channel (Adzone TV), in-house printing, commercial signage, corporate facades, web and mobile app development, Call Center / BPO services, and large-scale event production.

About Vladimir 'Vlady' Gomez

Vladimir 'Vlady' Gomez is a recognized communications executive, public relations strategist, producer, and television personality with over two decades of experience in the Hispanic media and entertainment industry across the United States and Latin America. A three-time Emmy Award winner, recipient of the 2018 Marketer of the Year award by Radio Ink magazine (Medallas de Cortez Awards), and recognized by Billboard magazine as an outstanding publicist, Gomez has successfully led brand positioning, crisis management, and image strategy campaigns for prominent figures in art, urban music, and international television.

Throughout his career, he has served as Vice President of Corporate Communications and Talent Relations at Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) and has been a featured on-air personality for networks such as MegaTV, Telemundo, and América TeVé. He currently serves as Marketing and Public Relations Manager for AD ZONE, as well as star talent for the AD ZONE TV broadcast and digital platform, hosting 'El Show de Vlady TV' and 'No Me Aborden al Artista.' Additionally, he is the founder and CEO of VG Media & Publicity Agency.













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