Photos: THE SKIN OF THE EARTH IS SEAMLESS Opens at ISCP

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The International Studio & Curatorial Program (ISCP) presents The Skin of the Earth Is Seamless, a group exhibition bringing together eight artists—Seba Calfuqueo, Magdalena Ciemierkiewicz, Verónica Gaona, Gi (Ginny) Huo, Simon Liu, Brenda Mallory, Kara Springer, and Nardeen Srouji—who approach borders from distinct geographic, cultural, and historical positions. Rather than representing them primarily as geopolitical lines, the artists focus on what happens around and across them: what is interrupted, what endures, and what is transformed or remade.

The artists trace the effects of division through materials, landscapes, and memory. Shifting away from documentary modes, their works employ abstraction and material transformation—including fragmentation and acts of repair—to examine traces of displacement, extraction, and colonial violence. Borders become perceptible as objects are reassembled, images split and overlap, and fragile forms are stitched together. The Skin of the Earth Is Seamless takes its title from Gloria Anzaldúa's seminal book Borderlands/La Frontera: The New Mestiza (1987), where Anzaldúa's understanding of borderlands extends beyond geography to encompass cultural, linguistic, psychological, and spiritual experiences.

At a moment of intensified nationalism, forced displacement, and increasingly restrictive border regimes, the exhibition asks not only what borders divide, but what moves through them, endures despite them, and connects across them. The works consider repair not as the erasure of rupture but as an ongoing practice of adaptation and resistance.

Event Details

Opening Reception: Tuesday, October 27, 6–8pm

Dates: October 27, 2026–February 12, 2027

Where: 1040 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn

More information is available at iscp-nyc.org.























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