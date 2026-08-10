Photos: TERROR TRAM Starring Art the Clown to Join Halloween Horror Nights 2026

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Universal Studios Hollywood has expanded its 2026 Halloween Horror Nights line-up with the addition of TERROR TRAM STARRING ART THE CLOWN, the return of the haunted house KILLER KLOWNS FROM OUTER SPACE, and two original haunted houses, KILLCEAÑERA: MUSIC BY SLASH and DEAD, DEADER, DEADEST. The event also brings back the stunt show THE PURGE: DANGEROUS WATERS, along with multiple scare zones and street experiences, running select nights starting Thursday, September 3 through Sunday, November 1.



































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