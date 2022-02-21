Photos: Stars Of THE WRONG VALENTINE Come Out For A Pre-Valentine Screening

FYC Independents and the Van Nuys/ Reseda Elks Lodge in Los Angeles presented a screening of the soon-to-be Valentine cult classic "The Wrong Valentine" on February 11, 2021. Stars of the movie Evan Adams and Meredith Thomas were in attendance.

In addition to the movie, guests enjoyed housemade chili and cornbread, and Valentine cake. To show their hearts were not in the "wrong" place guests also wrote, "love notes" which will be sent to active-duty military men and women in the US Armed Forces. All proceeds from the evening benefit Elks charities.

Others in attendance include Cleve de Peralta (Vigilante Grammy), Dale E. Turner (Mom), Darius VanBlount (Jojo Clothing), David Pires (General Hospital), Flora Tennant (We All Just Want to Be Mad), Harrison Held (Scene Around Town), J.C. Henning (Melodrama), Les Kurkendaal-Barrett (A Lifetime of Hallmark Podcast), Marbry Steward (Maple Town), Merrick McCarta (All America), Michael Gaglio (The Wrong Blind Date), Philip Lester (CSI:Miami), and Tom Jenkins (Yellowstone). Red carpet photography was provided by Headshots by Peggy.

The Wrong Valentine, a Hydrid LLC production, was directed by David DeCoteau and Vivica A. Fox produced and starred. Fans of the movie also enjoyed airings after Super Bowl LVI as part Lifetime Movie Network's "Vicious Valentines" line up on February 13th.