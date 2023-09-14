Photos: Stars Come Out for Premiere of Songs From Upcoming RIDING SHOTGUN Film Project

Elizabeth A. Davis, Don Scardino and Will Chase performed songs from Scardino’s upcoming film project RIDING SHOTGUN.

Sep. 14, 2023

It was a glittery evening last night at the Laurie Beechman Theatre as stars from Broadway, film and television turned out to hear Elizabeth A. Davis, Don Scardino and Will Chase perform songs from Scardino’s upcoming film project RIDING SHOTGUN.

Those who sang along and applauded wildly included Carolee Carmello, Ryan Eggold, Annie Golden, Stephen Lang, Marjorie Lipari, Ingrid Michaelson, Janet Montgomery, Grant Shaud, Dale Soules, Michael Tucker & Jill Eikenberry, Carmel Dean, Murphy Cross, Paul Kreppel.

The evening also featured “The Catriona Walsh Band” – John Miller -bass; Kevin Ramessar-guitar; Andy Ezrin-piano; Rich Mercurio-drums. Original songs by Don Scardino and Elizabeth A. Davis.

The film, written by Dana L. Williams, to be directed by Don Scardino, tells the story of JAKE (to be played by Stephen Lang) who has basically been on the road with his dog since the death of his wife 10 years ago. With his dog, RIDLEY, riding shotgun, he starts driving for a limo company and one rainy night picks up CATRIONA WALSH (to be played by Elizabeth A. Davis), who is a singer-songwriter doing a small road tour.

Note: RIDING SHOTGUN is an independent film and the producers are not affiliated with AMPTP.  The film will not go into production until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA contract issues are resolved.

Photos By Austin Ruffer



