Photos: Stanley Tucci Presents Screening of BIG NIGHT at Sands International Film Festival

Stanley Tucci was part of a stellar line up of internationally renowned figures from the film industry.

Apr. 16, 2023  

The sun shone in St Andrews as the acclaimed actor, director and renowned foodie Stanley Tucci presented his 1996 directorial debut to a sell out audience at the Byre Theatre during the Sands: International Film Festival.

Check out photos below!

"I've never really been to Scotland before; I've only been to Edinburgh for about a day and a night. But Joe [Russo - (Avengers; Endgame)] was telling me about the festival and it just sounds fantastic. And the fact that it's in an academic environment, that's really important," said Tucci.

Of the screening, Tucci said "I'm excited that people still like the film, and it holds up - because films, sometimes, they don't. I'm excited to hear what their reactions are because I made it before most of these people were born."

Stanley Tucci was part of a stellar line up of internationally renowned figures from the film industry, including Key Festival Supporter, Joe Russo (Avengers; Endgame), Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard), Beth de Araújo (Soft & Quiet), Maria Loohufvud and Love Martinsen (Calendar Girls) and industry experts in sustainability, costume and casting.

Ania Trzebiatowska, Festival Director notes, "I am so pleased that we've found such a diverse range of excellent films to show and of the calibre of the very special guests we are bringing to St Andrews. I'm extremely excited that we're all here making meaningful connections."

Joe Russo, Key Festival Supporter said: "St Andrews is a town very close to my heart, and I'm proud to be a part of something that gives back to this incredibly welcoming community."

Head to https://sands-iff.com/ for more information and https://twitter.com/sands_iff

Stanley Tucci and Joe Russo

Stanley Tucci and Joe Russo

Stanley Tucci and Joe Russo

Ania Trzebiatowska, Stanley Tucci, Joe Russo

Ania Trzebiatowska, Stanley Tucci, Joe Russo

Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci

Ania Trzebiatowska, Stanley Tucci, Joe Russo

Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci, Ania Trzebiatowska, Joe Russo

Stanley Tucci, Ania Trzebiatowska, Joe Russo

Stanley Tucci, Ania Trzebiatowska, Joe Russo

Stanley Tucci, Ania Trzebiatowska, Joe Russo



