Photos: Stanley Tucci Presents Screening of BIG NIGHT at Sands International Film Festival

The sun shone in St Andrews as the acclaimed actor, director and renowned foodie Stanley Tucci presented his 1996 directorial debut to a sell out audience at the Byre Theatre during the Sands: International Film Festival.

"I've never really been to Scotland before; I've only been to Edinburgh for about a day and a night. But Joe [Russo - (Avengers; Endgame)] was telling me about the festival and it just sounds fantastic. And the fact that it's in an academic environment, that's really important," said Tucci.

Of the screening, Tucci said "I'm excited that people still like the film, and it holds up - because films, sometimes, they don't. I'm excited to hear what their reactions are because I made it before most of these people were born."

Stanley Tucci was part of a stellar line up of internationally renowned figures from the film industry, including Key Festival Supporter, Joe Russo (Avengers; Endgame), Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard), Beth de Araújo (Soft & Quiet), Maria Loohufvud and Love Martinsen (Calendar Girls) and industry experts in sustainability, costume and casting.