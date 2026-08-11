Photos: Siichaq Shares DOING DAMAGE Ahead of THE RIGHTEOUS SWORD Album

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Siichaq, the recording project of Atlanta-based musician Kennie Mason, has independently released the track DOING DAMAGE, taken from her forthcoming album THE RIGHTEOUS SWORD. The song premiered on KEXP's Sounds of Survivance program over the weekend before its wider release. Mason, who performs under her Inuit name, blends distorted, overdriven guitar work with dark indie rock textures to explore what she describes as a modern, industrialized take on Southern gothic.

Photo Credit: Will Karim









Photo Credit: Will Karim

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