Photos: SYLVIE Signs to Ghostly International, Shares "RINA" Feat. Alex Amen

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Sylvie, the project of Los Angeles artist Ben Schwab, has announced their forthcoming album, New Season, available November 6, 2026 via Ghostly International. 'Rina (feat. Alex Amen)' arrives today, both beautiful and bittersweet. Reflecting on a passing friendship from long ago, today's single was originally written by Ben's father, John Schwab of Mad Anthony. Friend and collaborator Alex Amen offers vocals that glide atop a cascade of soft guitars, brass, and pedal steel.

Photo Credit: Katie Kupillas [Download Hi-Res]













''Rina' is an all-time favorite,' Ben explains. 'It was tough to record because I wanted to honor the original my dad wrote while bringing something new to it. Rina reminds me of the beauty and strength found in people the world overlooks. Alex understood that and gave the song exactly the touch it needed.'

Alex Amen adds, 'I've loved this song since the first time I heard it off the Mad Anthony tapes. As a song, the writing is about as good as it gets… the chords, the melody, the lyrics. It's just perfect all around. It's one of those rediscovered songs that makes you wonder how many other timeless things have been written and recorded and are just collecting dust in some warehouse or closet on some forgotten tape. I'm really excited to have been able to sing on this new version of Rina and hope the song finds a new life and can reach new ears.'

Sylvie's upcoming New Season is Ben Schwab's full-length debut with Ghostly International, and it's the sound of the artist orchestrating a rotating cast while producing every song himself. Although the record was built mostly alone in his home studio – the same way Schwab made Sylvie's self-titled mini-LP – he flew it to the famed Abbey Road Studios to finish it, growing the songs in scale. Songs still live in that warm, sun-bleached '60s and '70s sonic universe Sylvie is known for, but this time it's stretched wider, pulling in players from Nashville alongside his LA regulars, and passing the mic to Sierra Ferrell, Courtney Marie Andrews, Alex Amen, and Kacy Lee Anderson.

Like the passing of a day, New Season unfolds in two chapters. Side A greets the morning with movement, searching, and discovery. Side B settles into the night, turning inward to reflect on the grief we carry home. By the end of the ten-song run, New Season sounds like a hopeful goodbye and a look towards what's to come.

Over the years, Sylvie has supported acts like Devendra Banhart, Cut Worms, Aaron Frazer, Teskey Brothers, and Hiss Golden Messenger across the world, amongst expansive headline tours across North America, Europe, and Australia. More shows will be announced soon.

Tracklist

Are You Coming?

Not Looking Back Anymore

Rina (feat. Alex Amen)

New Season

You and Me

Wish I Could Tell You

Traveling

Guiding Star (feat. Courtney Marie Andrews)

California Hills (feat. Sierra Ferrell)

Ending

About Sylvie

If Sylvie's New Season were a movie, Ben Schwab would be its auteur, writing, producing, and directing the vision through a cast of collaborators. The Los Angeles-based artist's debut for Ghostly International finds him at the helm of a rotating ensemble, arriving at pure joyous expression and renewed faith in the face of hardship. It's a rare and refined kind of musical gesture, both intimate and all-embracing, self-produced, penned singularly, delivered collectively.

Self-produced and written mostly by Schwab with contributions from friends, New Season blends the warm, timeless sonics of Laurel Canyon and Nashville with a contemporary sensibility. Recorded primarily in Schwab's home studio before being completed at Abbey Road, the album features performances from Sierra Ferrell, Courtney Marie Andrews, Alex Amen, Kacy Lee Anderson, and Will Worden, amongst a remarkable cast of musicians.

Like the passing of a day, New Season unfolds in two chapters, moving from the hope and discovery of morning into the quiet reflection of night. More than an album, it reflects a life shaped by renewed faith, resilience, and hope, offering an invitation to find beauty after loss and trust that even the longest winters can give way to a new season.



Photo Credit: Katie Kupillas [Download Hi-Res]

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