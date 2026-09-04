Photos: SOUL MAN to Bring Soul & Rock 'n Roll Songbook to Phoenix Arts Club

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The CoLab Network is returning to The Phoenix Arts Club in London's West End, after selling out its debut shows HERE I AM and VINCENT – His Quest to Love and be Loved last year, with a brand new show, SOUL MAN.

Photo Credit: Karen Urbani





























SOUL MAN takes to the stage on Sunday, 25th October at 4pm at The Phoenix Arts Club for one show only.

Four men. One stage. And a whole lot of soul.

Get ready for a feel-good afternoon of legendary music, laughter and non-stop entertainment as SOUL MAN brings together the very best of soul, rhythm & blues and classic rock 'n' roll in one high-energy live show.

Featuring classics including Mustang Sally, Johnny B. Goode, My Girl, Everybody Needs Somebody to Love, Gimme Some Lovin', Hard to Handle, Proud Mary, Jailhouse Rock, I Feel Good, Build Me Up Buttercup, Land of 1000 Dances and, of course, Soul Man amongst others, it's a journey through some of the greatest songs ever recorded.

Expect singalongs, dancing, comedy, an afternoon jam-packed with fun and one unforgettable soundtrack as four performers celebrate the music they love – from the golden age of soul and rhythm & blues to the very best of rock 'n' roll.

So put on your dancing shoes, brush up on your best moves and get ready to party! SOUL MAN - the hits, the legends, the feeling!

One afternoon. One Band. All the Soul. Starring award-winning Blues Brothers performers LJ Urbani and Clayton Schlimper, alongside acclaimed vocalist and guitarist Andrew Webster and multi-talented musician and vocalist Lee Thompson, Soul Man combines powerhouse vocals, live musicianship, slick harmonies and plenty of humour.

Frontman Clayton explains; 'I went through to see 'Here I Am' last August and it was my first time visiting The Phoenix Arts Club! I loved it – the show, the great vibe of the cabaret venue, it was so much fun! I said to the producer, Collett, who's a long-time friend from my time back in South Africa, 'let's put a show together'…. And a year later, here we are! I hope it'll be the first of many!'

Producer Collett Dawson adds; 'I'm thrilled to be back at this wonderful venue with a brand new show to entertain a London audience!

When deciding to begin producing in London, over and above back home in South Africa, I'd made a commitment to myself that I would do my best, wherever possible, to shine a light on the sensational South African-born talent who have since made the UK (a favourite place of mine) their home and in other instances, for them to collaborate with their British counterparts.'

She continues; 'I've always wanted to work together again with Clayton (a phenomenal showman), so when he suggested this show, bringing along three other similarly brilliant SA-born artists, it was a no-brainer for me! I can't wait to present Soul Man, first to London, then hopefully further afield in the UK.'

Soul Man is on stage for one show only at The Phoenix Arts Club in London on Sunday 25 October at 16h00.

Tickets begin at £20 (plus booking fee) and bookings are online at www.phoenixartsclub.com. Bookings are now open.

Event Details

Show: Soul Man

Dates: Sunday 25 October 2026

Address: The Phoenix Arts Club, 1 Phoenix Street, London, WC2H 8BU

Show Time: 16h00

Doors Open: 15h30

Tickets: Tickets from £20 excluding booking fee

Bookings: Online at www.phoenixartsclub.com, direct booking link: https://phoenixartsclub.com/events/soul-man

Running Time: Two Acts of 45 minutes each, plus an interval



Photo Credit: Karen Urbani

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