Photos: SESSION AMERICANA With Kris Delmhorst to Play Town Hall Theater

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Town Hall Theater and Valley Stage will welcome SESSION AMERICANA, a Boston-based roots music collective, along with singer-songwriter Kris Delmhorst for a performance on the venue's Rothrock Mainstage in Middlebury, Vermont. The show will feature two sets with an intermission, and the theater will be arranged in a cabaret-style configuration with both table and riser seating.







Event Details

Sunday, September 13 | 5:30–7:00 PM

76 Merchants Row, Middlebury, VT 05753

Tickets: $10-$50 at townhalltheater.org

Described by Rolling Stone as an 'ultra-gifted, rotating collective of singers and multi-instrumentalists,' Session Americana brings together top-shelf players, singers, and songwriters for performances that blur the boundaries between folk, rock, country, jazz, and the great American songbook.

The group began simply—a loose collection of musician friends gathering around a table, swapping songs in a neighborhood bar. That informal collaboration grew into a hot-ticket weekly residency and eventually an internationally touring collective. Along the way, Session Americana has released nine records, performed at clubs and festivals throughout the United States and Europe, and built a wide community of musical collaborators.

For the Town Hall Theater performance, acclaimed singer-songwriter and longtime Session Americana friend and collaborator Kris Delmhorst joins the band. Expect instrument swapping, shared lead vocals, original songs, unexpected covers, exceptional musicianship, and the spontaneous musical conversation that has become the group's hallmark.

'A raucous and holy thing!' says Vermont singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell of Session Americana. 'The job is simple—access the joy—and if you can do that, it opens a portal.'

That sense of connection is at the heart of a Session Americana show. Part rock band in a teacup, part folk band in a whiskey bottle, the musicians have built their following by ignoring many of the music business 'shoulds' and instead pursuing a quirky, collaborative, and deeply joyful path.

The performance will feature two sets with an intermission, with the Town Hall Theater bar open throughout the event. The theater will be arranged in an intimate cabaret configuration with both table and riser seating. Details and tickets $10/students; $25/general; $35/table seating; $50 generous: townhalltheater.org

SESSION AMERICANA has released nine records and performed at clubs and festivals throughout the United States and Europe since forming as an informal gathering of musician friends. Kris Delmhorst, a longtime collaborator with the group, will join the band for the Town Hall Theater performance, which will include instrument swapping, shared lead vocals, and both original songs and covers.

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