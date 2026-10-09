Photos: Rochelle Jordan Releases DISC 3 of THROUGH THE WALL Remix Series

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British-Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Rochelle Jordan has released Disc 3 of her remix series stemming from her album Through The Wall, via Empire. Disc 3 is the third instalment in a series made up of five EPs, referred to as Discs 1-5, and features remixes from KAYTRANADA, TOKiMONSTA, SHERELLE and MIRASIA.

The ongoing series celebrates the success of Through The Wall, the critically acclaimed album that has established Rochelle as a presence in modern pop. Rochelle handpicked the lineup of artists and producers on Disc 3 to create new renditions of songs from the album. The two previously released projects in the series have drawn acclaim from outlets including NPR, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Complex, Dork, Clash and Consequence. Rochelle will continue releasing a new song every two weeks, with a full disc arriving every month until December 2026.

Speaking on the release, Rochelle shares:

''Disc 3' was fun to put together. Kaytranada, TOKiMONSTA, Sherelle and MIRASIA all did an unreal job and bringing the freshest takes to these tracks. Different shades of dark sounds just in time for spooky season.'

TOKiMONSTA on 'The Boy' (Remix) adds:

'I've known and worked with Rochelle for years so it's been really beautiful to see her come into this era of herself. I loved 'The Boy' immediately when I heard her album. As a remix, I just wanted to keep the song feeling very her, while pulling it into my own little weird corner.'

For the upcoming Grammy's Through The Wall was submitted for Album Of The Year and Dance/Electronic Album, 'Ladida' for Dance/Electronic Recording, 'The Boy' for Dance Pop Recording, 'Bite The Bait' for R&B Solo Performance and R&B Song, and 'I'm Your Muse' (Ron Trent Remix) for Remixed Recording.

In addition, Rochelle was enlisted by Mariah Carey to release a newly reimagined version of 'Didn't Mean To Turn You On' produced by KLSH as part of the announcement for the re-release of Mariah's cult classic Glitter album, set to release on October 30th via Def Jam Records/UMe. The collaboration sees the two artists join forces for the first time. To mark the milestone, Glitter returns to vinyl for the first time since its original release, alongside an expanded Digital Deluxe Edition featuring 15 additional tracks, including rare and previously unreleased recordings.

Following the release of Through The Wall, Rochelle has experienced significant momentum throughout 2025 and into 2026. Earlier this year she appeared on the covers of FADER and NOTION, while Pitchfork named the album a Best New Music release and Paste called it 'the best pop record of 2025,' with additional praise from FADER, Dazed, NME, Resident Advisor, OKAYPLAYER and MTV. The release of the album placed Rochelle among the top 100 R&B artists in the US according to Chartmetric upon its debut. She also completed her Through The Wall Tour, which was sold out across the US and Europe spanning 2025 and 2026, made her national morning television debut on Good Morning America/GMA3, and is set to embark on Suki Waterhouse's North American tour with selected solo shows. The album was executive produced by Rochelle's collaborator KLSH and featured collaborations with producers including West Coast funk producer DāM-Funk, Chicago house figure Terry Hunter, Alabama's Byron the Aquarius, Japan's Initial Talk, and KAYTRANADA with production credits.

Rochelle Jordan has over 500 million global streams and has built a reputation for pushing R&B into future-facing territory, with a global fanbase and acclaim for her sound blending alt-R&B, soul and electronic music.

About Rochelle Jordan

Born in London, raised in Toronto by British-Jamaican parents, Rochelle's cultural upbringing informs her artistic palette, with music reflecting diasporic movement and hybrid identity rooted in the emotional precision of classic 90s R&B. Growing up on the eastside of Toronto in the early '90s, Rochelle's father, a drummer, encouraged her love of art and instilled an appreciation for Northern soul, Jamaican reggae and dancehall. Throughout her childhood, she absorbed the sounds in her older brother's record collection, made up of funky UK house, drum and bass, garage, and gospel samples. Blending vocals with electronic production by KLSH, who executive produces all of Rochelle's albums, Jordan's sound fuses 90s R&B, UK garage, drum & bass and soul.

Disc 3 Tracklist

On 2 Something (Mirasia X Remix)

TTW (Kaytranada Remix)

Ladida (Sherelle's Jungle Remix)

The Boy (TOKiMONSTA Remix)

Releases Timeline

October 30th - New Single

November 13th - Disc 4

November 27th - New Single

December 11th - Disc 5

Through The Wall Tour

October 10th - Sao Paulo, BR

October 12th - St. Louis, MO*

October 13th - Milwaukee, WI*

October 14th - Nashville TN*

October 16th - Detroit, MI*

October 17th - Chicago, IL*

* WITH SUKI WATERHOUSE

Photo Credit: Amanda Elise K





ROCHELLE PERFORMING AT ALL THINGS GO FEST:









Photo Credit: Amanda Elise K

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