Photos: Riley Keough & Jeffrey Sharp Host Annual Gotham Dinner at Sundance Film Festival

The evening was held at Grub Steak House and featured special performances by musical artists Avail and Bad Math.

By: Jan. 21, 2024

POPULAR

Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners!
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 2 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical Photo 3 Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 4 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films

Last night, Saturday, January 20, The Gotham Film & Media Institute held its annual dinner at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Hosted by board member and actor Riley Keough alongside Executive Director Jeffrey Sharp, the event was a celebration of the organization's dedication to championing independent film. The evening was held at Grub Steak House and featured special performances by musical artists Avail and Bad Math.

Check out photos from the event below!

VIP attendees included: Riley Keough, Colman Domingo (Rustin), Jeffrey Sharp (Executive Director, The Gotham), Kia Brooks (Deputy Director, The Gotham), Joana Vicente (CEO, Sundance Institute), Darrien Gipson (SAG Indie), Jeb Brody (Co-President of Production, Amblin Partners & The Gotham Board Member), Jason Cassidy (Vice Chairman, Focus Features & The Gotham Board Member), Jim Janowitz (Pryor Cashman & The Gotham Board member), Gerry Byrne (PMC & The Gotham Board Member), Lana Wilson, Ebs Burnough, among others.

At Sundance, which brings together the most original storytellers and the most adventurous audiences for its annual program of dramatic, documentary, and short films, The Gotham also celebrated their alumni films being showcased. These films included Dìdi, Girls Will Be Girls, Seeking Mavis Beacon, and Union, all alumni of their Gotham Week Project Market program.

About the Gotham Film & Media Institute

The Gotham celebrates and nurtures independent film and media creators, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. The organization, under the leadership of Executive Director and award-winning producer Jeffrey Sharp, fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs, which include Gotham Week, Gotham Labs, Filmmaker Magazine, the Gotham Awards, Gotham EDU, Owning It, and Expanding Communities.

Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi for Getty Images

Photos: Riley Keough & Jeffrey Sharp Host Annual Gotham Dinner at Sundance Film Festival
Brittany Luse and Kiyoko McCrae

Photos: Riley Keough & Jeffrey Sharp Host Annual Gotham Dinner at Sundance Film Festival
Carlos Zozaya, Tara Sheffer, Maria Altamirano and guests

Photos: Riley Keough & Jeffrey Sharp Host Annual Gotham Dinner at Sundance Film Festival
Kia Brooks, Jeffrey Sharp and Darrien Gipson

Photos: Riley Keough & Jeffrey Sharp Host Annual Gotham Dinner at Sundance Film Festival
Colman Domingo, Riley Keough, Jeffrey Sharp and Chris Giliberti

Photos: Riley Keough & Jeffrey Sharp Host Annual Gotham Dinner at Sundance Film Festival
Chris Giliberti and Jeffrey Sharp

Photos: Riley Keough & Jeffrey Sharp Host Annual Gotham Dinner at Sundance Film Festival
Jeffrey Sharp and Riley Keough

Photos: Riley Keough & Jeffrey Sharp Host Annual Gotham Dinner at Sundance Film Festival
Riley Keough

Photos: Riley Keough & Jeffrey Sharp Host Annual Gotham Dinner at Sundance Film Festival
Riley Keough

Photos: Riley Keough & Jeffrey Sharp Host Annual Gotham Dinner at Sundance Film Festival
Colman Domingo and Riley Keough

Photos: Riley Keough & Jeffrey Sharp Host Annual Gotham Dinner at Sundance Film Festival
Riley Keough

Photos: Riley Keough & Jeffrey Sharp Host Annual Gotham Dinner at Sundance Film Festival
Colman Domingo, Riley Keough and Jeffrey Sharp

Photos: Riley Keough & Jeffrey Sharp Host Annual Gotham Dinner at Sundance Film Festival
Nick McCarthy and Kia Brooks

Photos: Riley Keough & Jeffrey Sharp Host Annual Gotham Dinner at Sundance Film Festival
Jeffrey Sharp and Colman Domingo



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Photo
Video: Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons

The Court Jester, starring Pauly Shore, a short film from filmmaker Jake Lewis, is now available for streaming. The film premiered in The Cabin in Park City on 1/19, and is now available worldwide on YouTube. Watch the full short film here!

2
Sundance Institute Reveals 2024 Merata Mita Fellow and Inaugural Graton Fellow Photo
Sundance Institute Reveals 2024 Merata Mita Fellow and Inaugural Graton Fellow

Sundance Institute has revealed the 2024 Merata Mita Fellow and Inaugural Graton Fellows. Learn more here!

3
Dakota Johnson & Justin Timberlake Set For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Photo
Dakota Johnson & Justin Timberlake Set For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

“Saturday Night Live” returns Jan. 20 with Jacob Elordi making his hosting debut. Elordi currently stars in the award-nominated films “Priscilla” and “Saltburn.” Reneé Rapp will perform as musical guest for the first time. Rapp, whose discography has amassed over 568 million streams, currently stars in the film “Mean Girls,” in theaters now.

4
Video: Watch Heidi Klum on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
Video: Watch Heidi Klum on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“America's Got Talent: Fantasy League” judge Heidi Klum discusses her holiday with her husband, her 50th birthday, new additions to her family, her new single with Tiesto, and her experience on 'America's Got Talent' in an interview on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show.' Watch videos from her episode now!

More Hot Stories For You

Sundance Institute Reveals 2024 Merata Mita Fellow and Inaugural Graton FellowSundance Institute Reveals 2024 Merata Mita Fellow and Inaugural Graton Fellow
Video: Watch Heidi Klum on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVideo: Watch Heidi Klum on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
James Brolin Joins RANSOM CANYON on Netflix With Eoin Macken & Lizzy GreeneJames Brolin Joins RANSOM CANYON on Netflix With Eoin Macken & Lizzy Greene
CLONE HIGH Season Two Debuts on Max in FebruaryCLONE HIGH Season Two Debuts on Max in February

Videos

Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer Video
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer
Watch Jacob Elordi Prepare For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Video
Watch Jacob Elordi Prepare For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
SIX