Photos: Riley Keough & Jeffrey Sharp Host Annual Gotham Dinner at Sundance Film Festival

Last night, Saturday, January 20, The Gotham Film & Media Institute held its annual dinner at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Hosted by board member and actor Riley Keough alongside Executive Director Jeffrey Sharp, the event was a celebration of the organization's dedication to championing independent film. The evening was held at Grub Steak House and featured special performances by musical artists Avail and Bad Math.

VIP attendees included: Riley Keough, Colman Domingo (Rustin), Jeffrey Sharp (Executive Director, The Gotham), Kia Brooks (Deputy Director, The Gotham), Joana Vicente (CEO, Sundance Institute), Darrien Gipson (SAG Indie), Jeb Brody (Co-President of Production, Amblin Partners & The Gotham Board Member), Jason Cassidy (Vice Chairman, Focus Features & The Gotham Board Member), Jim Janowitz (Pryor Cashman & The Gotham Board member), Gerry Byrne (PMC & The Gotham Board Member), Lana Wilson, Ebs Burnough, among others.

At Sundance, which brings together the most original storytellers and the most adventurous audiences for its annual program of dramatic, documentary, and short films, The Gotham also celebrated their alumni films being showcased. These films included Dìdi, Girls Will Be Girls, Seeking Mavis Beacon, and Union, all alumni of their Gotham Week Project Market program.

About the Gotham Film & Media Institute

The Gotham celebrates and nurtures independent film and media creators, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. The organization, under the leadership of Executive Director and award-winning producer Jeffrey Sharp, fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs, which include Gotham Week, Gotham Labs, Filmmaker Magazine, the Gotham Awards, Gotham EDU, Owning It, and Expanding Communities.