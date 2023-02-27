Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi & More Pose For SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is set to open in theaters internationally beginning 15 March 2023 and in North America on March 17, 2023.

Feb. 27, 2023  

From New Line Cinema comes "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy-aka Shazam-and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" stars returning cast members Zachary Levi ("Thor: Ragnarok") as Shazam; Asher Angel ("Andi Mack") as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer ("It Chapter Two") as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody ("Promising Young Woman") as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good ("Day Shift") as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona ("G.I. Joe: Retaliation") as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey ("Annabelle: Creation") as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman ("This Is Us") as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen ("A Dog's Journey") as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand ("Second Chances") as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans ("White Lines") as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews ("The Walking Dead") as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou ("A Quiet Place Part II") as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story"), with Lucy Liu ("Kung Fu Panda" franchise) and Helen Mirren ("F9: The Fast Saga").

The film is directed by David F. Sandberg ("Shazam!," "Annabelle: Creation") and produced by Peter Safran ("Aquaman," "The Suicide Squad"). It is written by Henry Gayden ("Shazam!," "There's Someone Inside Your House") and Chris Morgan ("Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," "The Fate of the Furious"), based on characters from DC; Shazam! was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck.

Executive producers are Walter Hamada, Adam Schlagman, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Marcus Viscidi and Geoff Johns. Joining director Sandberg behind-the-camera are director of photography Gyula Pados (the "Jumanji" franchise), production designer Paul Kirby ("The Old Guard," "Jason Bourne") and editor Michel Aller ("Shazam!," "The Nun").

The music supervisor is Season Kent ("DC League of Super-Pets," "The Addams Family 2") and the music is by Christophe Beck ("Free Guy," "Frozen II"). Visual effects supervisors are Bruce Jones ("Aquaman," "It") and Raymond Chen ("Alita: Battle Angel," "The Meg"). The costume designer is Louise Mingenbach ("Jumanji: The Next Level," "Godzilla: King of the Monsters").

New Line Cinema presents A Peter Safran Production of A David F. Sandberg Film, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which is set to open in theaters internationally beginning 15 March 2023 and in North America on March 17, 2023.

Check out the photos from the film's press day here:

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi & More Pose For SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
Zachary Levi

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi & More Pose For SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
Zachary Levi, Meagan Good, D. J. Cotrona, Adam Brody

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi & More Pose For SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
D. J. Cotrona

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi & More Pose For SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
Ross Butler

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi & More Pose For SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
Rachel Zegler

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi & More Pose For SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
Rachel Zegler

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi & More Pose For SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
Helen Mirren

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi & More Pose For SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
Helen Mirren

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi & More Pose For SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
Helen Mirren

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi & More Pose For SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu

Photos courtesy of Warner Bros



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: HBO Shares ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED Trailer Photo
VIDEO: HBO Shares ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED Trailer
ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED is an epic, emotional, and interconnected story about internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, groundbreaking photography, archival family snapshots and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family. Watch the video now!
DR. PIMPLE POPPER & More to Return to TLC in April Photo
DR. PIMPLE POPPER & More to Return to TLC in April
TLC kick-started 2023 in high gear claiming three of the top five non-sports, ad-supported cable programs with P25-54 (Sister Wives, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 1000lb Sisters) and remains the #1 primetime, non-sports ad-supported cable network for women 25-54, an accolade the network has held for the past three years. 
VIDEO: Watch the TED LASSO Season Three Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Watch the TED LASSO Season Three Trailer
BELIEVE it - the Greyhounds are back! Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the third season of its global phenomenon “Ted Lasso.” Following its history-making, back-to-back Emmy Award wins for its freshman and sophomore seasons, “Ted Lasso,” will premiere around the world with the first episode in March. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Macklemore Performs 'HEROES' Off Upcoming Album 'BEN'VIDEO: Macklemore Performs 'HEROES' Off Upcoming Album 'BEN'
February 27, 2023

Vevo’s Ctrl series highlights the work of musicians making an impact in the music scene – both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo’s Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Macklemore's video performance follows sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.
Amanda Seyfried Says Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Are 'Dead Set' on Appearing in Movie MusicalAmanda Seyfried Says Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Are 'Dead Set' on Appearing in Movie Musical
February 27, 2023

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she and the four stars of the original Mean Girls movie, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert, are 'dead set' on appearing in the sequel. Seyfried, who played Karen Smith in the 2004 movie, also offered her idea on how they could possibly appear in the film.
VIDEO: Woody Harrelson Parodies a Broadway Musical Promo on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVEVIDEO: Woody Harrelson Parodies a Broadway Musical Promo on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
February 27, 2023

In a new cut for time sketch on Saturday Night Live, Woody Harrelson, Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson, and more parodied a trailer advertising a new Broadway musical. The sketch featured the cast singing their own versions of songs like 'Hello' by Adele, 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now' by Celina Dion, and Ariana DeBose's viral rap. Watch the video now!
VIDEO: HBO Shares ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED TrailerVIDEO: HBO Shares ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED Trailer
February 27, 2023

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED is an epic, emotional, and interconnected story about internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, groundbreaking photography, archival family snapshots and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family. Watch the video now!
Ron Gallo Debuts 'BIG TRUCK ENERGY'Ron Gallo Debuts 'BIG TRUCK ENERGY'
February 27, 2023

Lead by delicate strings and a post-punk attitude, this never rings more true than on latest single “BIG TRUCK ENERGY” released. Perhaps Gallo’s most direct and potentially uncomfortable song, it speaks to a variety of political, social and environmental issues we've all become pretty familiar with in the last few years.
share