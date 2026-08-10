Photos: REHMAT to Have World Premiere at Locarno Film Festival
The film draws on short stories by Punjabi writer Ajeet Cour and was produced with her daughter, artist Arpana Caur.
By: Rachel Stone
Filmmaker Gurvinder Singh's latest feature, REHMAT, is set to have its World Premiere in the Concorso Internazionale, the Main Competition of the Locarno Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland. REHMAT is the only Indian feature film selected for this year's edition of the festival and will compete for the Pardo d'Oro, the festival's top honor, which carries a cash award of CHF 75,000. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Suvinder Vicky, Mita Vashisht, Navjot Randhawa and Anita Meet, alongside newcomers Diya Kamboj, Harwinder Aujla and Jaswant Zafar.
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