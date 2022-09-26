Photos: Netflix Shares WHITE NOISE Character Posters of Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig & Don Cheadle

Netflix has shared new character posters of Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle in Noah Baumbach's White Noise. The film will be released on Netflix December 30th and in select theaters starting November 25th.

At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.

The cast also includes Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Lars Eidinger, Andre Benjamin, and Jodie Turner-Smith.