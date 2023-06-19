Photos: Netflix Celebrates Fans at TUDUM: A GLOBAL FAN EVENT, LIVE FROM BRAZIL

Netflix stars including Henry Cavill (The Witcher), Gal Gadot (Heart of Stone), Chris Hemsworth (Extraction 2), Arnold Schwarzenegger (FUBAR) and more hit the stage from Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo, Brazil, for Tudum: A Global Fan Event.

Tudum Emcees Chase Stokes (Outer Banks), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), and Maisa (Back to 15) were joined by more than ten thousand fans in person and many more globally here. The fan joy was palpable as we shared breaking news and exclusive first looks with appearances from the creators and stars behind your favorite Netflix series and films.

Below are highlights of what was announced during Tudum: A Global Fan Event. Please visit tudum.com for a complete list of announcements.

About Tudum: A Global Fan Event:

Tudum: A Global Fan Event is the biggest Netflix event celebrating Netflix's brand-defining films, series, talent and creators directly with fans around the globe. "Tudum" is a reference to the sonic brand sound heard when the 'N' first appears just before a show or film is about to start on Netflix.

