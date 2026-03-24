My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere

The new special is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

By: Mar. 24, 2026
On Monday, March 23, Miley Cyrus celebrated Disney’s “Hannah Montana” with a star-studded premiere of “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" at the El Capitan Theatre, the same place where “Hannah Montana: The Movie” held its premiere in 2009. 

Miley was joined by executive producers of the special, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, Alex Cooper, Matt Kaplan, Ashley Edens, and Sam Wrench. Original series stars Jason Earles, Moises Arias, Cody Linley, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and Shanica Knowles were joined by celebrity guests Lainey Wilson, Dara Reneé and more. Take a look at the photos from the event below.

The special, filmed in front of a live studio audience, features an exclusive, in-depth interview with Cyrus, hosted by Alex Cooper. The conversation will take an intimate look at the creation and lasting impact of the character and the show. Viewers will be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at Cyrus' archival collection, familiar faces and surprise guests, and a special musical performance by Miley Cyrus. It is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Photo Credit: Disney/Frank Micelotta

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
LILY-ROSE PURCELL, Tish Cyrus-PURCELL, Dominic Purcell, JOSEPH PURCELL, Brandi Cyrus

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
Brandi Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-PURCELL

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-PURCELL

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
Miley Cyrus

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
MAXX MORANDO, Miley Cyrus

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-PURCELL

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
Shanica Knowles, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, Miley Cyrus, Cody Linley, Jason Earles, MOISES ARIAS

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
AYO DAVIS (PRESIDENT, DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION), Miley Cyrus

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
Miley Cyrus

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
LILY-ROSE PURCELL, MAXX MORANDO, Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-PURCELL, Dominic Purcell, Brandi Cyrus

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
Brandi Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-PURCELL

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
Miley Cyrus

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
Alex Cooper, Miley Cyrus

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
David Archuleta

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
LAINEY WILSON

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
DARA RENEÉ

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
ILONA MAHER

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
REI AMI

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
DARA RENEÉ

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
JAMAL SIMS

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
Scott Hoying, MARK MANIO

Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere Image
Jojo Siwa


Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...


Videos