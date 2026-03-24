Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere
The new special is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
By: Josh Sharpe Mar. 24, 2026
Miley was joined by executive producers of the special, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, Alex Cooper, Matt Kaplan, Ashley Edens, and Sam Wrench. Original series stars Jason Earles, Moises Arias, Cody Linley, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and Shanica Knowles were joined by celebrity guests Lainey Wilson, Dara Reneé and more. Take a look at the photos from the event below.
The special, filmed in front of a live studio audience, features an exclusive, in-depth interview with Cyrus, hosted by Alex Cooper. The conversation will take an intimate look at the creation and lasting impact of the character and the show. Viewers will be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at Cyrus' archival collection, familiar faces and surprise guests, and a special musical performance by Miley Cyrus. It is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
Photo Credit: Disney/Frank Micelotta
LILY-ROSE PURCELL, Tish Cyrus-PURCELL, Dominic Purcell, JOSEPH PURCELL, Brandi Cyrus
Brandi Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-PURCELL
Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-PURCELL
MAXX MORANDO, Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-PURCELL
Shanica Knowles, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, Miley Cyrus, Cody Linley, Jason Earles, MOISES ARIAS
AYO DAVIS (PRESIDENT, DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION), Miley Cyrus
LILY-ROSE PURCELL, MAXX MORANDO, Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-PURCELL, Dominic Purcell, Brandi Cyrus
Brandi Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-PURCELL
LAINEY WILSON
DARA RENEÉ
ILONA MAHER
REI AMI
DARA RENEÉ
JAMAL SIMS
Scott Hoying, MARK MANIO
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