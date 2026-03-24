Photos: Miley Cyrus Reunites with HANNAH MONTANA Stars at 20th Anniversary Special Premiere

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On Monday, March 23, Miley Cyrus celebrated Disney’s “Hannah Montana” with a star-studded premiere of “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" at the El Capitan Theatre, the same place where “Hannah Montana: The Movie” held its premiere in 2009.Miley was joined by executive producers of the special, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, Alex Cooper, Matt Kaplan, Ashley Edens, and Sam Wrench. Original series stars Jason Earles, Moises Arias, Cody Linley, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and Shanica Knowles were joined by celebrity guests Lainey Wilson, Dara Reneé and more. Take a look at the photos from the event below.The special, filmed in front of a live studio audience, features an exclusive, in-depth interview with Cyrus, hosted by Alex Cooper. The conversation will take an intimate look at the creation and lasting impact of the character and the show. Viewers will be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at Cyrus' archival collection, familiar faces and surprise guests, and a special musical performance by Miley Cyrus. It is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.