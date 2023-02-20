Photos: Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud Tie the Knot Ahead of MAMA JUNE: FAMILY CRISIS Premiere

After quietly exchanging vows at a courthouse last March, the stars of WE tv's hit series "Mama June: Family Crisis" June Shannon and Justin Stroud were able to celebrate their love in front of family and friends with a glamorous and intimate oceanfront ceremony at SpringHill Suites in Panama City, Florida on Saturday, February 18.

In attendance at the nuptials were June's daughters, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell as well as June's grandchildren Stella, Sylus and Bentley Efird. "This was the first time THE FAMILY had all been together since 2014," says June, "so it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!"

The bride wore a dress from David's Bridal and the groom wore a tuxedo from E&S Formal in Montgomery, Alabama, topping off the look with a pair of Jordans. "We wanted to have a small and very intimate wedding, so we didn't haveany groomsmen or bridesmaids," says June about the ceremony, "all four of my girls walked me down to Justin and his mom walked him down the aisle."

The cake, which was six different flavors, was made by Cakes By Ricca located in Panama City Beach, Florida. The newlyweds had their first dance as husband and wife to Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud."

The wedding will be featured in an upcoming episode of "Mama June: Family Crisis" premiering Friday, May 5 at 9pm on WE tv.

Check out photos from the wedding here:

Photo Credit: Christine Salvador/WE tv

