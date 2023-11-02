Photos: Katie Couric, Misty Copeland & More Celebrate ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE In NYC

ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE is available to stream on Netflix now.

Nov. 02, 2023

Last night, New York’s most influential female tastemakers gathered to celebrate the launch of the new Netflix series ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE, inspired by Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. Guests gathered at the city’s Hotel Chelsea for an intimate cocktail and dinner co-hosted by The WIE Suite’s Dee Poku, renowned journalist Katie Couric and American Ballet Theater’s Misty Copeland.

Attendees included Cindi Leive (Co-Founder, The Meteor), Crystal McCrary (Writer and Filmmaker, GTY Productions), Jessica Lomax (Global Head of Design, Calvin Klein), Dyllan McGee (Founder, MAKERS) and more. 

The evening began with an intimate conversation led by Dee Poku, opening up the floor to Katie Couric and Misty Copeland to discuss the power of finding and using your voice in your career and the important themes of the new series.

On ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE, Katie Couric stated, “I hope you all watch the series. It’s about truth, perseverance, it’s about good versus evil, it’s about so many things we’re grappling with in society, our world, and our culture. Shawn Levy is incredible… Aria, the lead actress, is remarkable… it’s a really important series.”

On her community encouraging her to find and use her voice, Misty Copeland stated, “It was about stepping back and accepting and acknowledging that I can do this on my own, and it’s so much bigger than me, once I surrounded myself with an incredible group of women who have shown me what it is to have a voice and have agency.”

Dee Poku closed the impactful conversation by thanking the women, stating “it’s so powerful for women to be able to go into a space and say ‘this is who I am’.. It takes a lot of bravery. Thank you both for your bravery and your brilliance and being here today to share your stories.”

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE is a groundbreaking limited series that follows the story of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, who flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis.

Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish means, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance.

Yet here in this once-idyllic seaside city, Marie-Laure’s path also collides inexorably with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner, a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope. 

Deftly interweaving the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner over the course of a decade, ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE tells a story of the extraordinary power of human connection — a beacon of light that can lead us through even the darkest of times.

Directed by Shawn Levy and written by Steven Knight, the four-part limited series introduces newcomers Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton as the older and younger Marie-Laure respectively, and stars Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc, Hugh Laurie as Uncle Etienne, Louis Hofmann as Werner, Lars Eidinger as Von Rumpel, and Marion Bailey as Madame Manec.

Check out photos here:

Photos: Katie Couric, Misty Copeland & More Celebrate ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE In NYC
Dee Poku-Spalding and Misty Copeland

Photos: Katie Couric, Misty Copeland & More Celebrate ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE In NYC
Dee Poku-Spalding

Photos: Katie Couric, Misty Copeland & More Celebrate ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE In NYC
Cynthia Leive

Photos: Katie Couric, Misty Copeland & More Celebrate ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE In NYC
Misty Copeland, Dee Poku-Spalding, and Crystal McCrary

Photos: Katie Couric, Misty Copeland & More Celebrate ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE In NYC
Karen Duffy and Crystal McCrary

Photos: Katie Couric, Misty Copeland & More Celebrate ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE In NYC
Lana Ogilvie

Photos: Katie Couric, Misty Copeland & More Celebrate ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE In NYC
Lana Ogilvie, Dee Poku-Spalding, Hannah Traore, Jessica Lomax

Photos: Katie Couric, Misty Copeland & More Celebrate ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE In NYC
Dee Poku-Spalding and Misty Copeland

Photos: Katie Couric, Misty Copeland & More Celebrate ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE In NYC
Katie Couric

Photos: Katie Couric, Misty Copeland & More Celebrate ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE In NYC
Misty Copeland

Photos: Katie Couric, Misty Copeland & More Celebrate ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE In NYC
Katie Couric

Photos: Katie Couric, Misty Copeland & More Celebrate ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE In NYC
Dee Poku-Spalding

Photos: Katie Couric, Misty Copeland & More Celebrate ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE In NYC
Neda Whitney

Photos: Katie Couric, Misty Copeland & More Celebrate ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE In NYC
Katie Couric

Photos: Katie Couric, Misty Copeland & More Celebrate ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE In NYC
Karen Duffy and Crystal McCrary

Photos: Katie Couric, Misty Copeland & More Celebrate ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE In NYC
Lana Ogilvie

Photos: Katie Couric, Misty Copeland & More Celebrate ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE In NYC
Misty Copeland, Dee Poku-Spalding, and Katie Couric

Photos: Katie Couric, Misty Copeland & More Celebrate ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE In NYC
Dee Poku-Spalding

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix



