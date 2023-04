Photos: Jude Law, Yara Shahidi & More Attend PETER PAN & WENDY Screening at New York's South Street Seaport Museum

Cast and filmmakers from Disney's epic movie event, "Peter Pan & Wendy," attended a special screening of the live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic earlier this evening at New York's South Street Seaport Museum.

Jude Law, Yara Shahidi, Ever Anderson, Jim Gaffigan, and Alyssa Wapanatâhk joined producer Jim Whitaker and executive producer Adam Borba to celebrate the film's debut April 28, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

Directed by David Lowery ("The Green Knight," "Pete's Dragon"), the film introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland.

There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

The film stars Jude Law ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore"), Alexander Molony ("The Reluctant Landlord"), Ever Anderson ("Resident Evil: The Final Chapter"), Yara Shahidi ("Grown-ish"), Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering ("A Discovery of Witches"), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker ("House of Cards"), Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"), and Jim Gaffigan ("The Jim Gaffigan Show").

"Peter Pan and Wendy" is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks ("The Green Knight") based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film "Peter Pan." The producer is Jim Whitaker ("Pete's Dragon"), with Adam Borba ("A Wrinkle in Time"), Thomas M. Hammel ("Thor: Ragnarok"), and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.

Check out the photos here: