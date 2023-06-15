Photos: Inside the THEY CLONED TYRONE Opening Night Screening at ABFF in Miami, FL

THEY CLONED TYRONE will be on Netflix Friday, July 21.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Last night, June 14, 2023, Netflix's They Cloned Tyrone opened the American Black Film Festival at the New World Center in Miami.

Director Juel Taylor, Producers Charles D. King, Stephen "Dr." Love, Tony Rettenmaier, Datari Turner, actors John Boyega and Teyonah Parris were in attendance.

Boyega and his "clones" dazzled the carpet. John and his "clones" showcased three different looks on the carpet, and gathered for the group shot with the cast and filmmakers before revealing his final "clone" of the night.

The cast and filmmakers also posed with the custom Tyrone donk designed by Sage "Donkmaster" Thomas. Images included below.

THEY CLONED TYRONE will be on Netflix Friday, July 21.

Photos by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Netflix


Stephen Love


Nicki Micheaux


Tabitha Brown


Jacqueline Howard


Erica Hughes


Connie Kinard


Teyonah Parris


Teyonah Parris


John Boyega


John Boyega


John Boyega


John Boyega


Teyonah Parris


Gianfranco Fernandez Ruiz


Anndi Jinelle Liggett


Sage Thomas


Corey J. Bradford


Angel Laketa-Moore


John Boyega


John Boyega


Tarshena Armstrong


John Boyega


Loren Hudson



