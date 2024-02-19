Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More

The people have spoken, and tonight NBC, Peacock and E! celebrated the best in movies, television, music, and pop culture, all chosen by the fans, during the 2024 “People’s Choice Awards.” The show was hosted by Simu Liu and aired on NBC, Peacock and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Golden Globe, Emmy, and Grammy Award-nominated actor Adam Sandler was recognized with the People’s Icon Award for his impressive comedic career and dozens of iconic film roles. Friend and former co-star Jennifer Aniston presented him with the award. Four-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actor Lenny Kravitz received the Music Icon Award and also performed a medley of his iconic hits, including “Fly Away,” “It Ain’t Over” and “Go My Way.”

The show also featured exciting performances from recent Grammy Award-winners Kylie Minogue, who mesmerized the crowd with her viral hit “Padam Padam,” and winner of People’s Choice Award for The Female Country Artist Lainey Wilson, who rocked the stage with a medley of “Country’s Cool Again,” “Things A Man Oughta Know,” “Heart Like A Truck,” and “Watermelon Moonshine.”

Photos Courtesy of NBC