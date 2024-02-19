Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More

The show was hosted by Simu Liu and aired on NBC, Peacock and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
The people have spoken, and tonight NBC, Peacock and E! celebrated the best in movies, television, music, and pop culture, all chosen by the fans, during the 2024 “People’s Choice Awards.” The show was hosted by Simu Liu and aired on NBC, Peacock and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Golden Globe, Emmy, and Grammy Award-nominated actor Adam Sandler was recognized with the People’s Icon Award for his impressive comedic career and dozens of iconic film roles. Friend and former co-star Jennifer Aniston presented him with the award. Four-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actor Lenny Kravitz received the Music Icon Award and also performed a medley of his iconic hits, including “Fly Away,” “It Ain’t Over” and “Go My Way.”
The show also featured exciting performances from recent Grammy Award-winners Kylie Minogue, who mesmerized the crowd with her viral hit “Padam Padam,” and winner of People’s Choice Award for The Female Country Artist Lainey Wilson, who rocked the stage with a medley of “Country’s Cool Again,” “Things A Man Oughta Know,” “Heart Like A Truck,” and “Watermelon Moonshine.”
Check out photos from the event here:
Billie Eilish
Ice Spice
America Ferrera and Ice Spice
Rachel Zegler and Victoria Monét
J.B. Smoove
Katie Maloney
Annemarie Wiley
Sydney Sweeney
Lainey Wilson
Glen Powell
Sydney Sweeney
Coi Leray
Simu Liu
Jennifer Aniston and Rachel Zegler
Lenny Kravitz
Nicole Young
Alix Earle
Hannah Godwin
Markell Washington
Scheana Shay
Alexandra Shipp
Alexandra Shipp
PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- a?oeRed Carpet Arrivalsa?? -- Pictured: Kylie Minogue
Ice Spice
Sydney Sweeney
Lenny Kravitz
Billie Eilish
Halle Bailey
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey
Ice Spice
Sydney Sweeney
Simu Liu
Ariana Greenblatt
Xochitl Gomez
Photos Courtesy of NBC
Videos