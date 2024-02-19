Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More

The show was hosted by Simu Liu and aired on NBC, Peacock and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. 

By: Feb. 19, 2024

The people have spoken, and tonight NBC, Peacock and E! celebrated the best in movies, television, music, and pop culture, all chosen by the fans, during the 2024 “People’s Choice Awards.” The show was hosted by Simu Liu and aired on NBC, Peacock and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. 

Golden Globe, Emmy, and Grammy Award-nominated actor Adam Sandler was recognized with the People’s Icon Award for his impressive comedic career and dozens of iconic film roles. Friend and former co-star Jennifer Aniston presented him with the award. Four-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actor Lenny Kravitz received the Music Icon Award and also performed a medley of his iconic hits, including “Fly Away,” “It Ain’t Over” and “Go My Way.” 

The show also featured exciting performances from recent Grammy Award-winners Kylie Minogue, who mesmerized the crowd with her viral hit “Padam Padam,” and winner of People’s Choice Award for The Female Country Artist Lainey Wilson, who rocked the stage with a medley of “Country’s Cool Again,” “Things A Man Oughta Know,” “Heart Like A Truck,” and “Watermelon Moonshine.” 

Check out photos from the event here:

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Rachel Zegler

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Kylie Minogue

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Billie Eilish

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Ice Spice

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
America Ferrera and Ice Spice

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Rachel Zegler and Victoria Monét

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
J.B. Smoove

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Katie Maloney

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Annemarie Wiley

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Garcelle Beauvais

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
JEANNIE MAI

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Sydney Sweeney

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Lainey Wilson

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Adam Sandler

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
John Cryer

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Glen Powell

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Sydney Sweeney

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Abigail Spencer

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Coi Leray

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Joe Manganiello

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Jeremy Renner

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Simu Liu

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Tom Hiddleston

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Jennifer Aniston

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Jennifer Aniston and Rachel Zegler

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Lenny Kravitz

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Nicole Young

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Erika Jayne

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
JAMIE CHUNG

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Alix Earle

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Hannah Godwin

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Markell Washington

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Loni Love

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Scheana Shay

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Kathy Hilton

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Alexandra Shipp

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Laverne Cox

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Alexandra Shipp

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Rachel Zegler

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- a?oeRed Carpet Arrivalsa?? -- Pictured: Kylie Minogue

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Kandi Burruss

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Ice Spice

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Sydney Sweeney

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Rachel Zegler

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Lenny Kravitz

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Tom Hiddleston

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Whitney Cummings

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Natasha Bedingfield

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Billie Eilish

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Halle Bailey

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
America Ferrera

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Kathryn Hahn

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Loni Love

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Billie Eilish

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Billie Eilish

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Halle Bailey

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Halle Bailey

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Ice Spice

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Sydney Sweeney

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Rachel Zegler

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Tom Hiddleston

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Lucy Hale

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Carmen Electra

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Kyle Richards

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Heidi Klum

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Simu Liu

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Kathy Hilton

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Ariana Greenblatt

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Paul Russell

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Xochitl Gomez

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Kylie Minogue

Photos: Inside the People's Choice Awards With Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey & More
Laverne Cox

Photos Courtesy of NBC 



Videos