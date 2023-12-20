Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More

GOOD GRIEF opens in select theaters on December 29 and will release globally on Netflix on January 5.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

Tonight, Tuesday, December 19, Netflix hosted the World Premiere of the upcoming film GOOD GRIEF at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. Cast members in attendance included Daniel Levy (who also wrote, directed and produced the film), Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Arnaud Valois and Kaitlyn Dever.

Following the star-studded red carpet, the cast, crew and guests continued the celebration at a post-reception at Bar Lis. Additional talent in attendance included Eugene Levy, Sarah Levy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Zoe Lister Jones, Sameer Gadhia, and Martin Short.

GOOD GRIEF opens in select theaters on December 29 and will release globally on Netflix on January 5.

In the film, Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face.

Good Grief marks Levy’s debut as a feature-film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures.

Check out the photos from the premiere here:

Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More
Sarah Levy, Eugene Levy, Deborah Divine, and Martin Short

Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More
Mason Alexander Park

Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More
Sarah Levy

Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More
Dan Levy

Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More
Eugene Levy

Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More
Eugene Levy, Martin Short, Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix, Scott Stuber, and Dan Levy

Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More
Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix, Ruth Negga, Dan Levy, Himesh Patel, Arnaud Valois, and Scott Stuber

Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More
Ruth Negga

Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More
Ruth Negga

Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More
Jessica Gadhia and Sameer Gadhia

Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More
Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More
Courtney Tracy

Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More
Rob Simonsen

Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More
Arnaud Valois

Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More
Arnaud Valois

Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More
Adam Rose

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix 



