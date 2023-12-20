Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More

Tonight, Tuesday, December 19, Netflix hosted the World Premiere of the upcoming film GOOD GRIEF at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. Cast members in attendance included Daniel Levy (who also wrote, directed and produced the film), Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Arnaud Valois and Kaitlyn Dever.

Following the star-studded red carpet, the cast, crew and guests continued the celebration at a post-reception at Bar Lis. Additional talent in attendance included Eugene Levy, Sarah Levy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Zoe Lister Jones, Sameer Gadhia, and Martin Short.

GOOD GRIEF opens in select theaters on December 29 and will release globally on Netflix on January 5.

In the film, Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face.

Good Grief marks Levy’s debut as a feature-film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures.

