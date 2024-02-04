Photos: Harry Jowsey, Howie Mandel, Skeet Ulrich, and More Whip Around LA Coliseum Ahead of 2024 NASCAR Clash

On Friday, February 2, NASCAR kicked off its 2024 campaign by returning to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash. Celebrities including Harry Jowsey, Howie Mandel, Khleo Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Sung Kang and Skeet Ulrich took practice laps around the track in a custom, 2-seat 2024 Camry XSE Next Gen driven by NASCAR stars Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, and Tyler Reddick to start the weekend. Even Lightning McQueen got in on the action!

Check out photos from the event below!

During Saturday’s race, Hamlin, who also stars in the new hit Netflix Docuseries, NASCAR: FULL SPEED, took the checkered flag to kick off the start of NASCAR’s 2024 season. The NASCAR regular season gets underway with The Great American Race, the DAYTONA 500, on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Photo Credit: Meg Oliphant, Getty Images for NASCAR