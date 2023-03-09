Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere

Last night at the Regency Village Theatre, Apple TV+ hosted the season three world premiere of its global phenomenon "Ted Lasso." The award-winning series will premiere around the world with the first episode on Wednesday, March 15, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday. Moving to its new weekly Wednesday premiere, "Ted Lasso" marks the first Apple TV+ series to launch midweek.

In the 12-episode third season of "Ted Lasso," the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the "wonder kid," has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt).

Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

﻿The second season of "Ted Lasso" broke records by becoming the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney).

With back-to-back wins for Outstanding Comedy Series, the series now joins the ranks of only seven other comedy series in history that have landed Outstanding Comedy Series wins in their first two years: "Modern Family," "30 Rock," "Frasier," "The Golden Girls," "Cheers," "All in the Family" and "The Phil Silvers Show."

After its global debut on Apple TV+, "Ted Lasso" quickly earned praise and acclaim with season one becoming the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series in history, landing top honors and awards. In addition to its Emmy accolades, "Ted Lasso" has been recognized with an esteemed Peabody Award; a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award for Sudeikis; three Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, sweeping all categories in which the series was nominated; and in addition, the Writers Guild of America crowned "Ted Lasso" with honors for both Best Comedy and Best New Series.

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team - despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination ... and biscuits.

The award-winning Apple Original comedy also stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Anthony Head, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, James Lance and Juno Temple.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Bill Wrubel also serve as executive producers, along with Doozer's Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.

Jane Becker and Jamie Lee also serve as executive producers. Star Brett Goldstein serves as writer and co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.

Viewers can catch up on seasons one and two of "Ted Lasso,'' now streaming globally on Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app.

Photos: Stewart Cook