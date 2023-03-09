Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere

The award-winning series will premiere around the world with the first episode on Wednesday, March 15.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Last night at the Regency Village Theatre, Apple TV+ hosted the season three world premiere of its global phenomenon "Ted Lasso." The award-winning series will premiere around the world with the first episode on Wednesday, March 15, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday. Moving to its new weekly Wednesday premiere, "Ted Lasso" marks the first Apple TV+ series to launch midweek.

In the 12-episode third season of "Ted Lasso," the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the "wonder kid," has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt).

Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

﻿The second season of "Ted Lasso" broke records by becoming the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney).

With back-to-back wins for Outstanding Comedy Series, the series now joins the ranks of only seven other comedy series in history that have landed Outstanding Comedy Series wins in their first two years: "Modern Family," "30 Rock," "Frasier," "The Golden Girls," "Cheers," "All in the Family" and "The Phil Silvers Show."

After its global debut on Apple TV+, "Ted Lasso" quickly earned praise and acclaim with season one becoming the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series in history, landing top honors and awards. In addition to its Emmy accolades, "Ted Lasso" has been recognized with an esteemed Peabody Award; a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award for Sudeikis; three Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, sweeping all categories in which the series was nominated; and in addition, the Writers Guild of America crowned "Ted Lasso" with honors for both Best Comedy and Best New Series.

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team - despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination ... and biscuits.

The award-winning Apple Original comedy also stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Anthony Head, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, James Lance and Juno Temple.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Bill Wrubel also serve as executive producers, along with Doozer's Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.

Jane Becker and Jamie Lee also serve as executive producers. Star Brett Goldstein serves as writer and co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.

Viewers can catch up on seasons one and two of "Ted Lasso,'' now streaming globally on Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app.

Photos: Stewart Cook

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Hannah Waddingham

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Hannah Waddingham

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Hannah Waddingham

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Hannah Waddingham

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Hannah Waddingham

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Cristo Fernandez

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Phil Dunster

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Billy Harris

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Jason Sudeikis

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Jason Sudeikis

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Jason Sudeikis

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Christa Miller

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Ambreen Razia

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Toheeb Jimoh

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Kola Bokinni

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Maximilian Osinski

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Sam Richardson

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Sam Richardson

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Yvette Nicole Brown

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Hannah Waddingham

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Cast attends the Apple TV+ multiple Emmy Award-winning comedy a?oeTed Lassoa?? season three

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Brett Goldstein, Co-Executive Producer

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Andrea Anders

Photos: Hannah Waddingham & the TED LASSO Cast Attend Season Three Premiere
Annette Badland



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Netflix To Release LEWIS CAPALDI: HOW IM FEELING NOW Documentary Photo
Netflix To Release LEWIS CAPALDI: HOW I'M FEELING NOW Documentary
Directed by BAFTA winner Joe Pearlman (Bros: After the Screaming Stops), this all-access documentary follows multi-platinum two-time BRIT Award winning and GRAMMY® nominated artist Lewis Capaldi at a pivotal moment in his career. The documentary was filmed over several years with exclusive never-before-seen footage.
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Drops EVA THE OWLET Series Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Drops EVA THE OWLET Series Trailer
Voice talent includes Vivienne Rutherford ('Eureka!,' “911: Lone Star”) as the titular character Eva, Jessica DiCicco ('The Loud House,' 'Puppy Dog Pals') as Eva's mom, Dino Andrade (“Loud House,” “We Baby Bears”) as Eva's dad, as well as Romy Fay (“Best Foot Forward”), Sascha Yurchak, and more. Watch the video trailer now!
Photos: Moreno, Bassett & More Attend TIMEs Women of the Year Gala Photo
Photos: Moreno, Bassett & More Attend TIME's Women of the Year Gala
The star-studded gala attendees included Rita Moreno, Anita Hill, Tiffany Haddish, Yvonne Orji, Courtney B. Vance, Li Jun Li, Olivia Culpo, Brooke Shields, Kat Graham, Rickey Thompson, Rupi Kaur, Crime Junkie host Ashley Flowers, Nicole Avant, Higher Ground Head of Film and TV Tonia Davis, and Essence CEO Carolina Wanga. Check out photos!

From This Author - Michael Major


MisterWives Share 'Just A Girl' CoverMisterWives Share 'Just A Girl' Cover
March 8, 2023

For International Women's Day, MisterWives share their incendiary live cover of No Doubt's 1995's battlecry, 'Just a Girl,' along with a video made from fan-submitted footage taken from their Summer tour, where the cover became a staple, as well as footage from Global Extreme.
VIDEO: Salt-N-Pepa Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Shoop'VIDEO: Salt-N-Pepa Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Shoop'
March 8, 2023

She also recounts the excitement they felt when the song became a massive hit and solidified the group’s position in hip-hop. Meanwhile, Salt discusses how the song helped her to step away from her boyfriend and manager, Hurby [Luv Bug] and how “Shoop” empowered not only her but other women. Watch the video featurette now!
THE VIEW Ranks No. 1 in Households Among the Daytime NetworkTHE VIEW Ranks No. 1 in Households Among the Daytime Network
March 8, 2023

The View” ranked No. 1 in Households (1.6 rating-tied) among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs, versus “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (1.6 rating), NBC’s “TODAY Third Hour” (1.5 rating), “Dr. Phil” (1.2 rating), “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” (1.1 rating), CBS’ “The Talk” (0.9 rating) and “NBC News Daily” (0.8 rating).
Derek Sanders Announces 'The Heavy Box' EPDerek Sanders Announces 'The Heavy Box' EP
March 8, 2023

The Heavy Box features five original tracks penned by Sanders and includes features from Mike Hanson of local Tallahassee band Goodbye Love and Jason Lancaster, former Mayday Parade co-frontman. “Dear Life” will be the first recording of Sanders and Lancaster together since Lancaster’s departure from Mayday Parade in 2007.
Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single 'Virtual Eyes'Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single 'Virtual Eyes'
March 8, 2023

The accompanying music video is directed by Silken Weinberg (Ethel Cain, Blue DeTiger) and Angela Ricciardi (Skull Crusher, Angel Olsen) and was shot on location in Paris. Leaning into the hypnotic beauty of the track, the video follows Akira as she chases her elusive lover through mystical French landscapes.
share