Photos: HERCULE Adds Jessica Alexander, Toby Stephens to Cast on BritBox
The series centers on three of Christie's early stories and will introduce detective HERCULE Poirot to future allies and a particular nemesis.
BritBox has revealed further casting for the forthcoming six-part series HERCULE from Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited for BritBox and BBC, starring Edward Bluemel.
The second Agatha Christie novel to be adapted is Peril at End House, following Lord Edgware Dies, published as Thirteen at Dinner in the U.S.
The series, which has commenced filming in Liverpool, is an intimate study of Hercule Poirot, the man and an epic portrait of Britain between the wars. HERCULE will center around three of Christie's early stories, while also introducing Hercule Poirot to future friends and allies and one particular nemesis.
Joining Bluemel are Jessica Alexander (The Beauty, The Return of Stanley Atwell), Honor Swinton Byrne (The Souvenir, War), Omari Douglas (Black Doves, It's A Sin), Paul Forman (Emily in Paris, Stags), Arthur Hughes (Shardlake, Then Barbara Met Alan), Ralf Little (Death in Paradise, The Royle Family), River Medway (Here & Now, RuPaul's Drag Race UK), Katherine Parkinson (Rivals, Here We Go), Natalie Quarry (Call the Midwife, Think of England), and Toby Stephens (Black Sails, Jane Eyre).
Widely regarded as one of the greatest detectives in fiction, Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot novels have sold over 750 million copies, captivating readers and audiences for more than a century.
Written by Benji Walters (Code of Silence, The Leopard, Obsession), the first two episodes are being directed by Jonny Campbell (Am I Being Unreasonable?, In The Flesh), with Chanya Button (Code of Silence, Doctor Who) and Alrick Riley (Bridgerton, How to Get Away with Murder) directing the middle two episodes and final two episodes, respectively. Charlie Palmer (A Woman Of Substance, Extraordinary) serves as series producer.
HERCULE (6 x 60') is produced by Mammoth Screen (a part of ITV Studios) and Agatha Christie Limited for BritBox in North America, BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK.
The executive producers are Benji Walters and Jonny Campbell, James Prichard for Agatha Christie Limited, Rebecca Durbin and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen, Robert Schildhouse, Jon Farrar, and Stephen Nye for BritBox and Nick Lambon for the BBC. Fifth Season is handling global distribution.
Previous Agatha Christie adaptations are available to stream now on BritBox.
About BritBox
BritBox is the leading streaming destination for the best of British television, offering an unmatched collection of expertly curated entertainment. From critically acclaimed dramas and mysteries to comedies, documentaries, and lifestyle programming, BritBox invites audiences to step out of their everyday and into a world of exceptional British storytelling. Launched in 2017 and now owned by BBC Studios, BritBox is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and the Nordics. For more, visit britbox.com, or find the BritBox app on most mobile and connected TV devices.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...