HERCULE Adds Cast Alongside Edward Bluemel for BritBox Series

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BritBox has announced additional casting for HERCULE, its upcoming six-part drama series adapting the work of Agatha Christie, joining previously announced lead Edward Bluemel, who stars as detective Hercule Poirot. The new cast members include Henry Ashton, James D'Arcy, Calvin Demba, Phil Dunning, Jack Gleeson, Tamsin Greig, James Nesbitt, Guy Remmers, Rebecca Rittenhouse and Mawaan Rizwan. The series, a Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Productions production for BritBox and the BBC, is set to begin filming primarily in Liverpool and will focus on three of Christie's early stories while introducing Poirot to future allies and a particular nemesis.

Joining Bluemel are Henry Ashton (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder), James D'Arcy (Oppenheimer, Constellations), Calvin Demba (Supacell, Life), Phil Dunning (Smoggie Queens, Am I Being Unreasonable?), Jack Gleeson (House of Guinness, In the Land of the Saints and Sinners), Tamsin Greig (Riot Women, Friday Night Dinner), James Nesbitt (Cold Feet, Run Away), Guy Remmers (The Buccaneers, Lessons), Rebecca Rittenhouse (His & Hers, Maggie) and Mawaan Rizwan (Juice, The Split Up).

Hercule will chronicle the story of the world's greatest detective – and how he became it. The series, due to commence filming soon, primarily in Liverpool, is an intimate study of Hercule Poirot, the man and an epic portrait of Britain between the wars. It will center around three of Christie's early stories, while also introducing Hercule Poirot to future friends and allies and one particular nemesis…

Widely regarded as one of the greatest detectives in fiction, Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot novels have sold over 750 million copies, captivating readers and audiences for more than a century.

Hercule (6 x 60') is produced by Mammoth Screen (a part of ITV Studios) and Agatha Christie Limited for BritBox in North America, BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK.

The series is adapted by Benji Walters. The executive producers are Benji Walters and Jonny Campbell, James Prichard for Agatha Christie Limited, Rebecca Durbin and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen, Robert Schildhouse, Jon Farrar, and Stephen Nye for BritBox and Nick Lambon for the BBC. Charlie Palmer is series producer. Fifth Season is handling global distribution.

Previous Agatha Christie adaptations are available to stream now on BritBox.

HERCULE is written by Benji Walters, with the first two episodes directed by Jonny Campbell, and Chanya Button and Alrick Riley directing additional blocks. Charlie Palmer serves as series producer. The show will stream on BritBox in North America and on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the United Kingdom, with Fifth Season handling global distribution.

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