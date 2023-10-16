Photos: First Look at the Final Season of THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton & Dominic West

The Crown Season 6 Part 1 premieres on Netflix on November 16th.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

The Crown Season 6 Part 1 premieres on Netflix on November 16th. These first four episodes of the final season depict a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences.

Speaking about her starring role in this season, Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana) said: “I think it's a really unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days. I really just trusted in Peter's emotional blueprint that he created for us to follow. It's his interpretation and I think it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that. Because, obviously, it's devastating and it's fraught and we can never know.”

For both Dominic West (Prince Charles) and Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth II) there is an ease and an understanding to taking on these characters for a second season.

Imelda Staunton says “I've been living with her for a long time so, if anything, I felt more comfortable this time.  I love her stillness and her ability to not be thrown by everything that must have constantly - throughout her whole life - gone on around her.”

Dominic West says of Prince Charles: “I think he's got real sadness to him and real compassion and what's great about The Crown is that you see these public figures in private. I suspect in private he's quite emotional, well that's the way I played him anyway… I think, hopefully, what comes out is compassionate but relatively well-balanced.

“I talked to a lot of people who have met him because he's met a lot of people, he's met probably more than anyone except the Queen and Prince Philip. Almost everyone has extremely warm, kind things to say about him.”

Salim Daw feels strongly about playing Mohamed Al Fayed: “I adore this character. I love him so much and I enjoy portraying him because I love him. In this huge series, he is so human and he's so colourful. He's hard sometimes, very hard, funny, like a child - with his son he's sometimes very, very hard but he has plenty of love for his son and the audience will see that and will feel exactly what I'm talking about.”

And Khalid Abdalla on playing his son, Dodi Fayed says: “It's been the honour of my life to be part of this project, to be part of The Crown, and to play Dodi”

The 6th season of THE CROWN will close out the genre-defining prestige royal saga that has been on screens since 2016. The Crown’s final season will premiere in two parts: Part 1 on November 16th and Part 2 on December 14th.

Since premiering on Netflix in 2016, THE CROWN has been nominated for and won multiple awards, including 69 Emmy Nominations across 5 seasons (with 21 wins including Best Drama across 4 seasons), 10 Golden Globe Nominations (including 4 wins), 15 BAFTA nominations, and more.

This final season will draw to a conclusion sixty hours of television that have introduced stars such as Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby, Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor and more.

Check out the photos here:

Imelda Staunton
Imelda Staunton

Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Pryce
Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Pryce

Rufus Kampa, Dominic West, Fflyn Edwards
Rufus Kampa, Dominic West, Fflyn Edwards

Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki

Salim Daw

Photos: First Look at the Final Season of THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton & Dominic West
Jonathan Pryce



