Photos: First Look at THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Season 7 Reunion

Bravo has revealed first look photos from the "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 7 reunion. New episodes of the franchise premiere Sundays at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo.

The season includes Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton. Plus, friendly face Charisse Jackson Jordan returned as a friend of the cast, along with new friend Jacqueline Blake.

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Nora Devin and Eric Fuller serving as Executive Producers. Jackie Hebert, James Brangert, Kate Murphy and Shanta Mayes serve as Co-Executive Producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an Executive Producer.

Check out the new photos here:



Mia Thornton, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo

Candiace Dillard

Wendy Osefo

Jacqueline Blake

Ashley Darby

Karen Huger

Gizelle Bryant

Mia Thornton

Robyn Dixon

Charrisse Jackson Jordan

Photos by Clifton Prescod/Bravo