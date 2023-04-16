Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY's Immersive KNOWHERE

Apr. 16, 2023  

Just a short 2-minute drive right off the 10 freeway, Guardians of the Galaxy fans got their first taste of Volume 3 on the way to this weekend's Coachella music festival. Life-size recreations of the colorful spacesuits featured in the film greeted guests before entering Knowhere, a location inspired by the Guardians own homebase. This activation was conceptualized and produced by the LA-based creative agency IHEARTCOMIX and was open from Thursday, April 13th through Saturday, April 15th.

Check out a first look below!

To accompany folks who drove out to the desert and for fans across the globe, K-GOTG Radio, a Guardians-themed station delivered the perfect soundtrack whatever their destination may be. Featuring music from all three film volumes, listeners can expect 2 hours of music and fun hosted by comedian Greg Barris, that'll get them rocking (and laughing) all across the galaxy. K-GOTG Radio "Tune-in" here: https://spoti.fi/3KefKM2. Streaming until April 30th

About Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3":

In Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" opens in U.S. theaters on May 5.

