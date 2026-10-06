Photos: Dolly Parton's SONGTELLER HOTEL and Museum to Open in Nashville

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Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel and Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum are officially open in downtown Nashville, welcoming guests to a new destination inspired by the life, career and legacy of one of the world's most beloved entertainers. The opening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, featuring children whose lives have been enriched by Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, honoring Dolly's enduring commitment to inspiring generations through the power of music, storytelling and books.

Located in the heart of Music City, SongTeller Hotel - created in partnership with Dolly Parton and Herschend - offers a one-of-a-kind stay rooted in Dolly's deep connection to Nashville, while Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum provides an immersive journey through her extraordinary life and career. Together, the hotel and museum offer fans and visitors an opportunity to experience Dolly's story through music, memorabilia, fashion, film, television, philanthropy, family, faith and the moments that helped shape her remarkable journey.

Dolly was deeply involved throughout the development of both the hotel and museum, working closely with her team and the creative partners involved in bringing the vision to life. From reviewing details and sharing stories and memories to making creative decisions throughout the process, Dolly's personal touch can be found throughout all aspects of the property. Her involvement, alongside the collaboration of her team and AOA, helped ensure that the spaces felt authentic to her life, her career and her connection to Nashville.

SongTeller Hotel features 240 signature rooms and suites, complemented by elevated dining, SongTeller Café, live entertainment and immersive experiences inspired by Dolly's life and artistry. At the heart of the hotel is Parton's Live, a vibrant celebration of Dolly's music and performance legacy, alongside Jolene's, an intimate live music and entertainment space on the hotel's top floor, inspired by one of Dolly's most iconic songs.

'Dolly's greatest legacy may be the way she has made people feel - seen, welcomed, inspired and connected. That is the spirit we hope guests feel the moment they walk into SongTeller,' shares Shannon Foster, General Manager of Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel. 'To open these doors and share her story with guests from around the world is an incredible privilege, and we hope every guest leaves with a memory, a song or a story of their own that they carry with them long after their stay.'

Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum - created by Dolly Parton Productions - begins with Dolly herself, guiding guests into her story from the very beginning. The experience opens on January 19, 1946, the night Dolly was born, before taking visitors through the many chapters of her life and career. Guests journey through her childhood and young years in the Great Smoky Mountains, her early days performing and finding her place in country music, her rise through the Opry stages, and her evolution into a global music superstar and Hollywood icon. Along the way, the museum explores the people and experiences that shaped her, including her family, music, film and television career, fashion, philanthropy, faith and the many milestones that have made Dolly's story one of the most extraordinary in entertainment.

'Today we open the doors to Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum in Nashville, a day our family and our team have dreamed about for years,' shares Rebecca Seaver, Executive Director of Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum. 'Bringing this vision to life was not easy. It took countless hours, hard decisions, loss and a great deal of heart to get every detail right. But it has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life, and it has deepened my appreciation for the story of a little girl who went from the top of the Smokies to the top of the world. I hope everyone who visits leaves is inspired to dream, just as Dolly did. We can't wait to welcome fans from around the world to experience her life of many colors.'

The museum hosted a panel featuring Steve Summers, Dolly Parton's Creative Director, and Tom Acomb, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder at AOA. The conversation offered a behind-the-scenes look at the creative vision, collaboration and personal involvement that brought the museum to life, including the experience of working directly with Dolly throughout the development process.

AOA, the award-winning design, production, and project management studio specializing in immersive destinations and experiential storytelling, served as the creative and production partner behind the museum and the project manager for the hotel, guiding both from their earliest stages through opening day. On the museum, AOA worked in direct collaboration with Dolly, Rachel Parton George, Rebecca Seaver and Steve Summers, translating Dolly's memories into fully realized, immersive environments. On the hotel, AOA partnered with Herschend managing the design team and project schedule throughout construction to bring this landmark Nashville destination to life.

Event Details

Tickets for Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum are available for purchase at dollyslifeofmanycolors.com. The Museum is available for private events, including weddings, receptions, and business gatherings; more information is available here.

For hotel information or to reserve a stay, visit www.songtellerhotel.com or call 1-877-SONGTELLER. To book tickets to events in Parton's Live or Jolene's, visit the entertainment and culinary page.

The SongTeller Hotel is a partnership between Dolly Parton and Herschend, the world's largest family-held themed attractions company. Their 40-year relationship has created beloved resort destinations like Dollywood's DreamMore Resort & Spa and Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort, each rooted in warmth, storytelling, and Southern hospitality. That same spirit now extends to Nashville through the SongTeller Hotel, where Herschend brings its signature Heartspitality promise, Love in All We Do Every Day, to this new experience in the heart of Music City.

Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel is Dolly's love letter to the city of Nashville. Her iconic charm and songwriting spirit is woven into every room, suite and detail, creating a one-of-a-kind hotel experience. Guests can expect a lively and welcoming atmosphere with first-class amenities and 240 signature rooms and suites. Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel is also home to Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum and two on-site entertainment venues, Parton's Live and Jolene's, featuring live music performances, culinary creations, craft cocktails, and more.

Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum is the most comprehensive exhibition dedicated to the life and career of Dolly Parton, one of the world's most beloved and influential entertainers. Spanning more than 20,000 square feet, the museum invites visitors to experience Parton's journey 'from the top of the mountains to the top of the world' through immersive exhibits, behind-the-scenes artifacts, multimedia installations, and personal stories told through Dolly's own perspective. The museum's design and curation are led by Dolly's sister, Rachel Parton George, and niece, Rebecca Seaver. Located at 126 3rd Avenue North in downtown Nashville, the museum offers its own dedicated entrance while occupying the third floor of Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel. In addition to its exhibitions, the museum experience offers two distinctive and expansive retail stores offering official Dolly Parton merchandise and exclusive collections.

About AOA

AOA is an award-winning design, production, and project management studio specializing in immersive destinations, themed entertainment, and experiential storytelling. With team members worldwide and a track record of 400+ completed projects across six continents, AOA's work spans theme parks, cultural centers, immersive experiences, live events, and branded environments. AOA's capabilities focus on all aspects of the project life cycle - from concept to design to project management to completion - creating memorable destinations that resonate with audiences around the globe.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum

Photo Credit: Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum















Photo Credit: Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum

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