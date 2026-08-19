Photos: DUTTON RANCH Season One Available on Digital from Paramount

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DUTTON RANCH Season 1 arrives on Digital with a brand-new featurette including an interview with Director and Executive Producer Christina Alexandra Voros from Paramount Home Entertainment.





















































Special Features

A New Beginning: Inside DUTTON RANCH

Through interviews, on-set footage and striking photography, this look behind-the-scenes of Dutton Ranch will deepen the audience's appreciation for this new series that spans both Montana and Texas and delves into the evolution of what the Dutton legacy means for its fiercest protectors.

*Special feature available on select platforms

Synopsis & Credits

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser return as the indomitable Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in DUTTON RANCH, and this time, they're taking on Texas. Hauser and Reilly are joined in the new original series by Academy Award nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening.

As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Montana – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.

Alongside Hauser and Reilly, the new original drama series also stars Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Ed Harris and Annette Bening.

The nine-episode first season is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, the studios that brought you Yellowstone.

Created by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan and based on characters created by executive producers Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, DUTTON RANCH is also executive produced by David C. Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Keith Cox. In addition to executive producing, Voros also directed multiple episodes this season, including the premiere episodes and season finale. Greg Yaitanes, Jessica Lowrey, and Phil Abraham also served as directors this season.

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