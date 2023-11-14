Photos: Colman Domingo Attends RUSTIN Screening With Marisa Tomei, Jeremy O Harris and More

Jeremy O Harris, Colman Domingo and Marisa Tomei attended this weekend’s New York screening of “Rustin.”

The screening and reception took place on Saturday, November 11th at The Roxy and also included producer Bruce Cohen and Director George Fletcher.

The first screening of the film since the SAG-AFTRA strike lifted, Colman discussed the importance of shining a light on Bayard Rustin, the legendary MLK mentor and organizer behind the 1963 March on Washington, where MLK gave his infamous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Directed by DGA Award and five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe and starring Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo, Rustin shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom.

Produced by Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen, Higher Ground's Tonia Davis and George C. Wolfe, the film features an all-star cast including Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, CCH Pounder, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Johnny Ramey, Michael Potts, with Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald.

