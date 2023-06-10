Photos: Casamigos Celebrates the Premiere of DOWNTOWN OWL Directed by Lily Rabe

By: Jun. 10, 2023

Last night at the Tribeca Film Festival, Casamigos helped celebrate the premiere of Lily Rabe’s directorial debut, Downtown Owl. 

The cast of the star-studded film was in attendance including Vanessa Hudgens, David Harbour, Hamish Linklater, and Finn Wittrock.

Guests enjoyed light bites while sipping Casamigos cocktails throughout the evening. Casamigos served two delicious specialty cocktails curated for the event; Spicy Cucumber Jalapeńo Margaritas and Casa Palomas.

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, and Vanessa Hudgens

Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe, and David Harbour

Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe, David Harbour, and Vanessa Hudgens

Jack Dylan Grazer, Arden Michalec

Vanessa Hudgens




