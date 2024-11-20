Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening

The movie is now available on Netflix.
Last night, Netflix hosted an intimate screening of The Merry Gentlemen at The Home Theater in Los Angeles. The movie is now available on Netflix.
Director/Producer Peter Sullivan was in attendance, alongside stars Britt Robertson, Michael Goss, Maxwell Caulfield, Beth Broderick, Marc Anthony Samuel, Hector Rivera Jr, and Maria Canals Barrera. Writer/actor Marla Sokoloff also joined, in addition to producers Jeffrey Schenk, Barry Barnholtz, and Brian Nolan. Special guests included Hayley Mills & Juliet Mills.
The film follows New York dancer Ashley (Britt Robertson) who returns to her hometown after the sudden loss of her holiday gig. Once home, she decides to put her dancing abilities to a different use by staging an all-male, Christmas-themed revue in an effort to save her parents’ failing performing venue. Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix
Marc Anthony Samuel, Hector Rivera Jr., Beth Broderick, Michael Gross, Britt Robertson, Marla Sokoloff, Maria Canals-Barrera, and Maxwell Caulfield
Guest, Ian Miller, Peter Sullivan, guest, Marc Anthony Samuel, Barry Barnholtz, Maxwell Caulfield, Jeffrey Schenck, Michael Gross, Hector Rivera Jr., Beth Broderick, Brian Nolan, Christina Rogers, Marla Sokoloff, Maria Canals-Barrera, and guest
