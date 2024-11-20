News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening

The movie is now available on Netflix.

Nov. 20, 2024
Last night, Netflix hosted an intimate screening of The Merry Gentlemen at The Home Theater in Los Angeles. The movie is now available on Netflix. Take a look at pictures from the screening below!

Director/Producer Peter Sullivan was in attendance, alongside stars Britt Robertson, Michael Goss, Maxwell Caulfield, Beth Broderick, Marc Anthony Samuel, Hector Rivera Jr, and Maria Canals Barrera. Writer/actor Marla Sokoloff also joined, in addition to producers Jeffrey Schenk, Barry Barnholtz, and Brian Nolan. Special guests included Hayley Mills & Juliet Mills.

The film follows New York dancer Ashley (Britt Robertson) who returns to her hometown after the sudden loss of her holiday gig. Once home, she decides to put her dancing abilities to a different use by staging an all-male, Christmas-themed revue in an effort to save her parents’ failing performing venue. Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Marc Anthony Samuel, Hector Rivera Jr., Beth Broderick, Michael Gross, Britt Robertson, Marla Sokoloff, Maria Canals-Barrera, and Maxwell Caulfield

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Hector Rivera Jr., Jeffrey Schenck, and Christina Rogers

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Maxwell Caulfield

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
David Barrera and Maria Canals-Barrera

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Beth Broderick, Britt Robertson, Michael Gross, and Marla Sokoloff

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Michael Gross

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Beth Broderick

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Hayley Mills, Maxwell Caulfield, and Juliet Mills

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Britt Robertson

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Marc Anthony Samuel, Hector Rivera Jr., Beth Broderick, Michael Gross, Britt Robertson, Marla Sokoloff, Maria Canals-Barrera, and Maxwell Caulfield

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Marc Anthony Samuel and Brian Nolan

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Beth Broderick, Britt Robertson, and Michael Gross

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Marc Anthony Samuel

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Hayley Mills and Juliet Mills

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Beth Broderick and Michael Gross

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Hector Rivera Jr.

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Beth Broderick, Britt Robertson, Michael Gross, and Marla Sokoloff

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Peter Sullivan, Marc Anthony Samuel, Hector Rivera Jr., Beth Broderick, Michael Gross, Britt Robertson, Marla Sokoloff, Maria Canals-Barrera, and Maxwell Caulfield

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Marla Sokoloff

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Britt Robertson and Beth Broderick

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Guest, Ian Miller, Peter Sullivan, guest, Marc Anthony Samuel, Barry Barnholtz, Maxwell Caulfield, Jeffrey Schenck, Michael Gross, Hector Rivera Jr., Beth Broderick, Brian Nolan, Christina Rogers, Marla Sokoloff, Maria Canals-Barrera, and guest

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Guest, Ian Miller, Peter Sullivan, guest, Marc Anthony Samuel, Barry Barnholtz, Maxwell Caulfield, Jeffrey Schenck, Michael Gross, Hector Rivera Jr., Beth Broderick, Brian Nolan, Christina Rogers, Marla Sokoloff, Maria Canals-Barrera, and guest

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Peter Sullivan

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image
Maria Canals-Barrera

Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening Image



