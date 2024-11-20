Photos: Britt Robertson, Hayley Mills, & More Attend THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Screening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, Netflix hosted an intimate screening of The Merry Gentlemen at The Home Theater in Los Angeles. The movie is now available on Netflix. Take a look at pictures from the screening below!

Director/Producer Peter Sullivan was in attendance, alongside stars Britt Robertson, Michael Goss, Maxwell Caulfield, Beth Broderick, Marc Anthony Samuel, Hector Rivera Jr, and Maria Canals Barrera. Writer/actor Marla Sokoloff also joined, in addition to producers Jeffrey Schenk, Barry Barnholtz, and Brian Nolan. Special guests included Hayley Mills & Juliet Mills.

