Photos: BABYLON BERLIN Final Season to Premiere on MHz Choice

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Kino Lorber's MHz Choice, a streaming service for international dramas and mysteries, has unveiled the first teaser for the fifth and final season of the German series BABYLON BERLIN. The award-winning series from directors Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Henk Handloegten, based on the best-selling novels from Volker Kutscher, returns with eight all-new episodes in February 2027 on MHz Choice in the U.S. and Canada.























BABYLON BERLIN follows police detective Gereon Rath (Volker Bruch, Generation War), and his partner Charlotte Ritter (Liv Lisa Fries, Munich) as they investigate complicated cases in Roaring Twenties Berlin, a hotbed of euphoria and rising extremism.

Inspired by motifs from Kutscher's novel Märzgefallene, the fifth season sets off in January 1933, when Hitler's appointment as Reich Chancellor opens the darkest chapter in German history. Detective Charlotte Ritter investigates a series of murders targeting former front-line soldiers. The connections and motives reach back to 1918. An explosive file has disappeared, one that casts Hitler's time as a soldier in the First World War in a new light. Politically incendiary material – and those involved seem willing to stop at nothing to get their hands on the file… even murder. When investigator Gereon Rath suddenly vanishes without a trace, Charlotte does not know whether she will ever see him again.

Alongside starring actors Volker Bruch and Liv Lisa Fries, many familiar faces from previous seasons rejoin the cast, such as Hannah Herzsprung (Four Minutes, The Reader), Karl Markovics (The Counterfeiters), Lars Eidinger (The Light, Dying), Fritzi Haberlandt (From Hilde, With Love), and Christian Friedel (The White Ribbon), among others, while notable new cast members, including Clemens Schick, Ulrich Noethen, and Devid Striesow, are introduced.

BABYLON BERLIN is directed and written by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Henk Handloegten. BABYLON BERLIN is a production of X Filme Creative Pool in co-production with ARD Degeto, WDR, SWR, HR, Radio Bremen and Beta Film in collaboration with RBB. The series is co-produced by Christoph Pellander and Carolin Haasis (ARD Degeto Film), Alexander Bickel and Caren Toennissen-Brand (WDR), Manfred Hattendorf and Monika Denisch (SWR), as well as Jörg Himstedt (HR). Producers for X Filme are Uwe Schott, Tom Tykwer, Stefan Arndt und Michael Polle, co-producers for Beta Film are Jan Mojto, Dirk Schürhoff und Moritz Herzogenberg. The fifth season of BABYLON BERLIN is funded by the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, by Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, as well as the German Motion Picture Fund.

MHz Choice is the exclusive home of BABYLON BERLIN in the U.S. The series has become an international phenomenon, shown in more than 140 territories, attracting numerous accolades and critical acclaim around the world, with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes for its debut season and its most recent fourth season, and enjoying record streaming and broadcast ratings in Germany. It has collected numerous prestigious awards, including the European Film Academy's inaugural European Achievement in Fiction Series Award, the Rose d'Or Series Award for Best Drama, a Grimme-Preis, the Bambi Award for Best Series, four German TV Awards, as well as dozens of other multiple wins and nominations.

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