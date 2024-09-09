Photos: Ashley Park & EMILY IN PARIS Cast Arrive in Rome Ahead of Season 4 Part 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday, September 8, the cast of Netflix’s Emily in Paris arrived in Rome to launch the series’ highly anticipated Part 2 of Emily in Paris S4.

The cast gathered in front of the Colosseum to celebrate the launch of Emily in Paris S4, Part 2 in which fans will see Emily venture from Paris to Rome! This leads up to the Part 2 global premiere event on Tuesday, September 10 at The Space Cinema Moderno in Piazza della Repubblica.

Rome is the next stop on the Emily in Paris global tour following the cast’s trip to Los Angeles last month. Lily Collins also attended an exclusive Netflix Nordics x Vogue Scandinavia dinner in Copenhagen as part of Copenhagen Fashion week. Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery attended a Q&A event in Montreal. Lucas Bravo was in Amsterdam last week at a special screening and Q&A in the iconic Park Zuid building in Vondelpark.

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of. As old patterns clash with new complications, Emily feels drawn to a potential new love interest… and a new city. Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming. Part 2 premieres on September 12, 2024. Take a look at the photos below!



Lily Collins

Camille Razat

Ashley Park

Philippine Leroy Beauleiu

Lucas Bravo

Samuel Arnold

