Photos: Andy Grammar, Bertie Gregory, and More at Nat Geo's ourHOME Kickoff Event

National Geographic held a kickoff event for ourHOME at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles last night, April 3.

ourHOME is an Earth Month multi-platform campaign across The Walt Disney Company, and last night Nat Geo kicked it off with a screening of the documentary, "Jane," to celebrate legendary scientist Dr. Jane Goodall’s 90th birthday, and a musical performance from multi-platinum singer songwriter Andy Grammer. The event was hosted by Nat Geo’s Bertie Gregory.

Check out photos from the event below!