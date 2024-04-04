Photos: Andy Grammar, Bertie Gregory, and More at Nat Geo's ourHOME Kickoff Event

The event was held in Los Angeles last night, April 3.

By: Apr. 04, 2024
National Geographic held a kickoff event for ourHOME at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles last night, April 3.

ourHOME is an Earth Month multi-platform campaign across The Walt Disney Company, and last night Nat Geo kicked it off with a screening of the documentary, "Jane," to celebrate legendary scientist Dr. Jane Goodall’s 90th birthday, and a musical performance from multi-platinum singer songwriter Andy Grammer. The event was hosted by Nat Geo’s Bertie Gregory. 

Check out photos from the event below!

Photo Credit: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for National Geographic

Bertie Gregory

Andy Grammer

Bertie Gregory

Andy Grammer

Andy Grammer

Bertie Gregory

Andy Grammer

Bertie Gregory

Andy Grammer

Bertie Gregory

Andy Grammer and Bertie Gregory

Andy Grammer

Bertie Gregory

Andy Grammer and Bertie Gregory

Andy Grammer

Brett Morgen

Brett Morgen

Brett Morgen and family



