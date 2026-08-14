ANGELS UNAWARES, PRAISE SONG FOR OCEANIA Tickets to Go on Sale at Soundstreams

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Soundstreams will offer single tickets for two upcoming Toronto programs, ANGELS UNAWARES: MUSIC OF JAMES MACMILLAN and PRAISE SONG FOR OCEANIA. Scottish composer James MacMillan is set to conduct the North American premiere of his oratorio Angels Unawares at Metropolitan United Church, performed by Ensemble Soundstreams and Soundstreams Choir 21 with soprano soloist Elizabeth Watts and tenor soloist Andrew Haji. The program will also feature premieres of six new compositions by participants in the Soundstreams Bridges Emerging Composers Program, mentored by MacMillan. Praise Song for Oceania, curated by Métis composer and pianist Jesse Plessis, is scheduled to bring music, poetry, and stories from across the Pacific to Trinity St. Paul's Centre, featuring works by Leilehua Lanzilotti and Plessis alongside poetry by Craig Santos Perez and Flora Aurima Devatine.

Photo Credit: Adrian Myers

ANGELS UNAWARES: MUSIC OF JAMES MACMILLAN

February 27, 2027, 7:30pm | Metropolitan United Church

PRAISE SONG FOR OCEANIA

April 17, 2027, 7:30pm | Trinity St. Paul's Centre

Curated by Métis composer and pianist Jesse Plessis, winner of the Soundstreams New Voices Curator Mentorship Program, Praise Song for Oceania brings together music, poetry, and stories from across the Pacific. Featuring works by Leilehua Lanzilotti and Jesse Plessis, with poetry by Craig Santos Perez and Flora Aurima Devatine, this powerful program reflects on the ocean's beauty and the urgent call for climate justice.

Angels Unawares had its world premiere at the Sistine Chapel, according to Soundstreams. Both programs are part of the organization's ongoing presentation of new and commissioned music in Toronto.



Photo Credit: Adrian Myers

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...