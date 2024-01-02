Photo: See the New Poster For Luca Guadagnino's CHALLENGERS With Zendaya & Mike Faist

Check out the new poster for the official poster for Luca Guadagnino’s The Challengers. The film is in theaters on April 26.

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court.

Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

Written by Justin Kuritzkes, the film is produced by Amy Pascal, Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya, Rachel O’Connor.

Check out the poster here:

Photo: See the New Poster For Luca Guadagnino's CHALLENGERS With Zendaya & Mike Faist



