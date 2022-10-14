Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: Peacock Drops First Look at Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci on Set of BUPKIS Series

BUPKIS, a half-hour live action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life.

Oct. 14, 2022  

Production is underway for the new Pete Davidson comedy series BUPKIS, which is written, starring and executive produced by Davidson. The series also stars Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco, who will play Davidson's mom and Academy Award-winner Joe Pesci, who will play Davidson's grandfather.

Lorne Michaels will executive produce for Broadway Video, Judah Miller (Showrunner) and Dave Sirus are writing and executive producing alongside executive producers Andrew Singer and Erin David. Jason Orley will direct and co-executive produce. Series comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.

Check out the new photo here:

Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci
