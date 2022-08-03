Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: New TICKET TO PARADISE Poster Revealed

The new film is coming to theaters on October 21.

Aug. 3, 2022  

George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in Ticket to Paradise, a new film coming to theaters on October 21.

Academy Award®  winners  George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. From Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures and Red Om Films, Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances. 

Directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, writer of the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel films) from his script with Daniel Pipski, Ticket to Paradise is produced by Tim Bevan (Darkest Hour, The Danish Girl) and Eric Fellner (The Theory of Everything, Les Misérables) for Working Title, by Sarah Harvey (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, co-producer In Bruges), by Deborah Balderstone (Palm Beach, Gone), by George Clooney and Oscar®  winner Grant Heslov (Argo, The Midnight Sky ) for Smokehouse Pictures and by Julia Roberts and Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill (both co-executive producers, the Homecoming series) for Red Om Films. 

Ticket to Paradise is filmed on location in Queensland, Australia, aided by incentives from the Australian federal government and from Screen Queensland's Production Attraction Strategy.

Check out the new poster here:

Photo: New TICKET TO PARADISE Poster Revealed



