Photo: New MEAN GIRLS Poster Updates Holiday Performance For New Movie Musical

Mean Girls will come to theaters on Friday, January 12, and fans can now pre-order tickets.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93 Photo 4 Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93

Get into the holiday spirit with a new Mean Girls poster, updating a classic moment from the original movie for the upcoming movie musical.

The new poster was created exclusively for Dolby Cinema and features some of the lead characters in the iconic “Jingle Bell Rock” scene.

Mean Girls will come to theaters on Friday, January 12, and fans can now pre-order tickets to experience the film in Dolby Cinema Click Here.

“We’re thrilled to reveal the exclusive Dolby Cinema artwork for the upcoming musical comedy film Mean Girls,” said Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby. “With Dolby Cinema, audiences will feel like they’re transported to Northshore High as every detail (and shade of pink) is captured in stunning clarity with Dolby Vision and the iconic musical numbers are brought to life with the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. There’s no better way to experience Mean Girls than at Dolby Cinema.”

The new poster and tickets come on the heels of the announcement that Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion will be releasing a song for the movie on Friday. Find out everything about the single here.

Dolby Cinema offers guests the complete Dolby movie experience. Dolby Cinema unlocks the emotional impact of every film, allowing you to see the subtle details and ultra vivid colors of Dolby Vision, and hear the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. Dolby Cinema is specially designed to elevate every type of movie experience - and Mean Girls will be no exception.

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s APEX PREDATOR with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school. 

Check out the new poster here:

Photo: New MEAN GIRLS Poster Updates Holiday Performance For New Movie Musical
Dolby Cinema's exclusive Mean Girls poster



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Anthony Anderson to Host the Emmys in January Photo
Anthony Anderson to Host the Emmys in January

Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor Anthony Anderson is the host of new FOX game show We Are Family, from executive producer Jamie Foxx, premiering Wednesday, January 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. He starred for eight seasons in the multi-award nominated sitcom black-ish, where he portrayed Andre “Dre” Johnson and served as executive producer.

2
ABCs ON THE BRINK Will Explore the Effects Of U.S. State Abortion Bans Photo
ABC's ON THE BRINK Will Explore the Effects Of U.S. State Abortion Bans

ABC News Studios' “IMPACT x Nightline” announced a new special report, “On the Brink,” led by ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer and senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott. This news special uncovers the stories of pregnant women who have medical emergencies in states with laws restricting abortions and the physicians caught in a legal web.

3
Netflix Is A Joke Fest 2024 Lineup Announced Photo
Netflix Is A Joke Fest 2024 Lineup Announced

Here are just some of the names included in the Festival. More headliners to be announced in the new year: Ali Wong, Atsuko Okatsuka, Anthony Jeselnik, Bert Kreischer, Beth Stelling, Bill Burr, Brett Goldstein, Cedric the Entertainer, Celeste Barber, Chelsea Handler,   Chris Rock, Craig Robinson, Daniel Tosh, Dane Cook, David Letterman, and more.

4
TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR Now Available on Vudu Photo
TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR Now Available on Vudu

Grab your friendship bracelets and popcorn because you can finally experience the concert for yourself at home! Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is available now on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand service. Fans can now watch the Certified Fresh film in SD, HD and UHD for $19.89.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR Now Available on VuduTAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR Now Available on Vudu
Jonas Brothers to Headline Pre-Game Concert for NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in FebruaryJonas Brothers to Headline Pre-Game Concert for NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in February
Photos: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Reunite at the MAESTRO Premiere; Carey Mulligan, Jonathan Bailey & More AttendPhotos: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Reunite at the MAESTRO Premiere; Carey Mulligan, Jonathan Bailey & More Attend
Video: MEAN GIRLS Cast Reveals How the Original Film Impacted the Movie Musical; Tickets Now On SaleVideo: MEAN GIRLS Cast Reveals How the Original Film Impacted the Movie Musical; Tickets Now On Sale

Videos

Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
I NEED THAT
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
& JULIET