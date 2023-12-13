Photo: New MEAN GIRLS Poster Updates Holiday Performance For New Movie Musical

Get into the holiday spirit with a new Mean Girls poster, updating a classic moment from the original movie for the upcoming movie musical.

The new poster was created exclusively for Dolby Cinema and features some of the lead characters in the iconic “Jingle Bell Rock” scene.

Mean Girls will come to theaters on Friday, January 12, and fans can now pre-order tickets to experience the film in Dolby Cinema Click Here.

“We’re thrilled to reveal the exclusive Dolby Cinema artwork for the upcoming musical comedy film Mean Girls,” said Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby. “With Dolby Cinema, audiences will feel like they’re transported to Northshore High as every detail (and shade of pink) is captured in stunning clarity with Dolby Vision and the iconic musical numbers are brought to life with the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. There’s no better way to experience Mean Girls than at Dolby Cinema.”

The new poster and tickets come on the heels of the announcement that Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion will be releasing a song for the movie on Friday. Find out everything about the single here.

Dolby Cinema offers guests the complete Dolby movie experience. Dolby Cinema unlocks the emotional impact of every film, allowing you to see the subtle details and ultra vivid colors of Dolby Vision, and hear the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. Dolby Cinema is specially designed to elevate every type of movie experience - and Mean Girls will be no exception.

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s APEX PREDATOR with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Check out the new poster here: