Photo: Focus Features Drops SPOILER ALERT Film Poster

Focus Features will release SPOILER ALERT in select theaters on Friday, December 2nd nationwide on Friday, December 16th.

Based on Michael Ausiello's best-selling memoir "Spoiler Alert: THE HERO Dies," the film is a heartwarming, funny and life-affirming story of how Michael and Kit's relationship is transformed and deepened when one of them falls ill.

The film stars Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, Bill Irwin, Jeffery Self and Sally Field. Spoiler Alert was directed by Michael Showalter and is produced by Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak, Alison Mo Massey, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick.