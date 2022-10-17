Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: Focus Features Drops SPOILER ALERT Film Poster

SPOILER ALERT will be released in select theaters on Friday, December 2nd.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  

Focus Features will release SPOILER ALERT in select theaters on Friday, December 2nd nationwide on Friday, December 16th.

Based on Michael Ausiello's best-selling memoir "Spoiler Alert: THE HERO Dies," the film is a heartwarming, funny and life-affirming story of how Michael and Kit's relationship is transformed and deepened when one of them falls ill.

The film stars Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, Bill Irwin, Jeffery Self and Sally Field. Spoiler Alert was directed by Michael Showalter and is produced by Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak, Alison Mo Massey, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick.

Photo: Focus Features Drops SPOILER ALERT Film Poster

Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in


Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Michael R. Jackson & Kyle Freeman Perform 'Memory Song' From A STRANGE LOOP on SHERRIVIDEO: Michael R. Jackson & Kyle Freeman Perform 'Memory Song' From A STRANGE LOOP on SHERRI
October 14, 2022

Tony winner Michael R. Jackson and Kyle Ramar Freeman appeared on SHERRI this morning to sing 'Memory Song' from A Strange Loop. Earlier in the episode, Jackson sat down with Sherri Shepherd to discuss the show's success on Broadway. Freeman understudies the roles of Usher and Thought 4, 5, and 6 in the show. Watch videos from the appearance now!
EVERYBODY DANCE Documentary Features New Song By Bonnie MilliganEVERYBODY DANCE Documentary Features New Song By Bonnie Milligan
October 14, 2022

Everybody Dance, the new documentary following the everyday life of children with different disabilities and explores how ballet has changed their lives, is available now on digital platforms. The new film also features 'I Will Make Thunder,' a new song sung by Bonnie Milligan. Watch the video trailer and listen to the new song now!
Mykki Blanco Releases New Album 'Stay Close To The Music'Mykki Blanco Releases New Album 'Stay Close To The Music'
October 14, 2022

Their new full-length album Stay Close To Music, available today via Transgressive, is unlike anything they have released before. Adventurous and expansive, it shatters any previously held assumptions about Mykki’s artistry, leaving them free to define their sound for themselves.
Chloé Caillet Unveils 'NYWTF' Feat. Mikhail BeltranChloé Caillet Unveils 'NYWTF' Feat. Mikhail Beltran
October 14, 2022

A Circoloco DC10 resident, Chloé Caillet has also hit the decks and stages of everywhere from Space Miami, fabric London, Do Lab at Coachella, Glastonbury, Madison Square Garden, Tek Support New York, Badaboum, Hï Ibiza, Pacha Ibiza for Dixon’s residency, Brooklyn Mirage through to fashion parties for Miu Miu and shows for Louis Vuitton.
Kinder Shares New Single 'Keep Up'Kinder Shares New Single 'Keep Up'
October 14, 2022

“Keep Up” is a full circle moment that takes them back to their euphoric club foundations with an earworm pop hook intertwined that exclaims “Don’t come on by if you’re not here with a good vibe”. This song comes ahead of a string of Australian festival dates that includes Summer Camp Festival, MELT Festival, VANFEST, and Ice Cream Factory. 