Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!

NBC's "This Is Us" will premiere its fourth season starting on September 24th. Check out new photos of the cast below!

In the season premiere "Strangers," Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) meets Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) parents. New characters are introduced. Also starring Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Faithe Herman, Eris Baker, and Lyric Ross.

Photo credit: Jeff Lipsky / NBC.





