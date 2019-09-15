Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!

Sep. 15, 2019  

NBC's "This Is Us" will premiere its fourth season starting on September 24th. Check out new photos of the cast below!

In the season premiere "Strangers," Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) meets Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) parents. New characters are introduced. Also starring Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Faithe Herman, Eris Baker, and Lyric Ross.

Photo credit: Jeff Lipsky / NBC.

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
THIS IS US KEY ART

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson, Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson, Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, Mandy Moore as Rebecca

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, Mandy Moore as Rebecca

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, Mandy Moore as Rebecca

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Mandy Moore as Rebecca

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson, Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson, Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson, Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson, Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson, Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson, Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon

Photo Flash: See New Photos of the Cast of THIS IS US, Returning Sept. 24!
Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Indy Film Fest Returns This May
  • Downtown Indianapolis IMAX to Bring Christopher Nolan Films to One Screen