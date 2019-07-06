Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit

Donelle Dadigan, Founder and President of The Hollywood Museum in partnership with Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell (CD13), proudly unveiled the 2019 salute to the LGBT community's contributions to the entertainment industry last night to launched Los Angeles' Gay Pride weekend festivities.



The seventh annual "REAL to REEL: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood" exhibit is an educational, entertaining and informative retrospective of LGBT images in film, TV, and new digital platforms - featuring costumes, props, photos, and iconic imagery all telling the story of the milestones and influence that LGBT characters and plot lines have had in Hollywood from early stereotypes to modern-day representations. Additionally, REAL to REEL celebrates LGBT Icons - individuals and couples who may be openly LGBT or not, and who support the LGBT community.



This year, Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner, LILY TOMLIN, accepted the TRAIL-BLAZER AWARD on behalf of herself and partner, writer, director and producer, JANE WAGNER; restaurateur, philanthropist, author, actress, television personality, and activist LISA VANDERPUMP, star of the Bravo Series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, was honored with the HOLLYWOOD LEGACY award. In addition, Television personality, physic, medium, author, TYLER HENRY, who stars on the E! Entertainment series HOLLYWOOD MEDIUM was honored with the HOLLYWOOD FUTURE Award. Each appeared in person to accept these prestigious awards.



Exhibit highlights include costumes and rainbow inspired personal clothing from today's hottest stars, from television shows and films such as: Grace and Frankie, Happily Divorced, How to Get Away with Murder, The Walking Dead, The Big Bang Theory, Sordid Lives, Cruising, Orange is the New Black, RuPaul's Drag Race, Ray Donovan, Mad Men, Arrested Development, Cabaret, as well as Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful, Tyler Perry's The Haves and Have Nots, Scandal, True Blood, The Good Wife, Bohemian Rhapsody (Costume worn by Rami Malek), One Day at a Time (Costume worn by Isabella Gomez), Special (costume worn by Ryan O'Connor), Transparent (costume worn by Jeffrey Tambour), VANDERPUMP RULES (wardrobe worn by Lisa Vanderpump), Daytime Emmy(R) Awards (Gown worn by Host Carolyn Hennesy), HOLLYWOOD MEDIUM (wardrobe worn by Tyler Henry, Project Runway, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE (outfit worn by Bob the Drag Queen winner) and this year 5 time Emmy winner including best Drama and Actor, After Forever (costume worn by Kevin Spirtas and Emmy for Best Actor)



Additional exhibit items include famous costumes from Hollywood's leading designers - Bob Mackie, Zac Posen, Ret Turner, Jorge del Busto, Nolan Miller, Mr. Blackwell and Edith Head .



This year's exhibit also includes, LGBT Icons including Ellen Degeneres, Cher, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury, Judy Garland, Betty Davis, Joan Crawford, Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, Liza Minnelli, Bette Midler, Ramon Navarro, Rudolf Valentino, Charles Laughton, Sam Harris, Bruce Vilanch, Sherman Hemsley, Gere Jewell, Jerry Herman, and many more.



The Hollywood Museum's REAL to REEL exhibition, which coincides with the annual Christopher Street West Pride activities, offers a historic perspective spanning 100 years from silent films to today's films, TV shows, and digital platforms.

