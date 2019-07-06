Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit

Jul. 6, 2019  

Donelle Dadigan, Founder and President of The Hollywood Museum in partnership with Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell (CD13), proudly unveiled the 2019 salute to the LGBT community's contributions to the entertainment industry last night to launched Los Angeles' Gay Pride weekend festivities.

The seventh annual "REAL to REEL: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood" exhibit is an educational, entertaining and informative retrospective of LGBT images in film, TV, and new digital platforms - featuring costumes, props, photos, and iconic imagery all telling the story of the milestones and influence that LGBT characters and plot lines have had in Hollywood from early stereotypes to modern-day representations. Additionally, REAL to REEL celebrates LGBT Icons - individuals and couples who may be openly LGBT or not, and who support the LGBT community.

This year, Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner, LILY TOMLIN, accepted the TRAIL-BLAZER AWARD on behalf of herself and partner, writer, director and producer, JANE WAGNER; restaurateur, philanthropist, author, actress, television personality, and activist LISA VANDERPUMP, star of the Bravo Series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, was honored with the HOLLYWOOD LEGACY award. In addition, Television personality, physic, medium, author, TYLER HENRY, who stars on the E! Entertainment series HOLLYWOOD MEDIUM was honored with the HOLLYWOOD FUTURE Award. Each appeared in person to accept these prestigious awards.

Exhibit highlights include costumes and rainbow inspired personal clothing from today's hottest stars, from television shows and films such as: Grace and Frankie, Happily Divorced, How to Get Away with Murder, The Walking Dead, The Big Bang Theory, Sordid Lives, Cruising, Orange is the New Black, RuPaul's Drag Race, Ray Donovan, Mad Men, Arrested Development, Cabaret, as well as Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful, Tyler Perry's The Haves and Have Nots, Scandal, True Blood, The Good Wife, Bohemian Rhapsody (Costume worn by Rami Malek), One Day at a Time (Costume worn by Isabella Gomez), Special (costume worn by Ryan O'Connor), Transparent (costume worn by Jeffrey Tambour), VANDERPUMP RULES (wardrobe worn by Lisa Vanderpump), Daytime Emmy(R) Awards (Gown worn by Host Carolyn Hennesy), HOLLYWOOD MEDIUM (wardrobe worn by Tyler Henry, Project Runway, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE (outfit worn by Bob the Drag Queen winner) and this year 5 time Emmy winner including best Drama and Actor, After Forever (costume worn by Kevin Spirtas and Emmy for Best Actor)

Additional exhibit items include famous costumes from Hollywood's leading designers - Bob Mackie, Zac Posen, Ret Turner, Jorge del Busto, Nolan Miller, Mr. Blackwell and Edith Head .

This year's exhibit also includes, LGBT Icons including Ellen Degeneres, Cher, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury, Judy Garland, Betty Davis, Joan Crawford, Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, Liza Minnelli, Bette Midler, Ramon Navarro, Rudolf Valentino, Charles Laughton, Sam Harris, Bruce Vilanch, Sherman Hemsley, Gere Jewell, Jerry Herman, and many more.

The Hollywood Museum's REAL to REEL exhibition, which coincides with the annual Christopher Street West Pride activities, offers a historic perspective spanning 100 years from silent films to today's films, TV shows, and digital platforms.

Photo Credit: Bill Dow Photography/Courtesy of the Hollywood Museum

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit
Mitch O'Farrell, Tyler Henry, Donelle Dadigan, Lily Tomlin and Lisa Vanderpump

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit
Lily Tomlin & Jane Wagner Trail-Blazers Award

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit
Lily Tomlin

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit
Donelle Dadigan, Lily Tomlin and Mitch O'Farrell

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit
Donelle Dadigan and Tyler Henry

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit
Donelle Dadigan, Lisa Vanderpump and Mitch O'Farrell

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit
Real to Real Exhibit Overview

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit
Lily Tomlin and Donelle Dadigan

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit
Mitch O'Farrell, Lisa Vanderpump and Donelle Dadigan

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit
Peter Marc Jacobson, Fran Drescher, Donelle Dadigan and Mitch O'Farrell

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit
Geri Jewell

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit
Roslyn Kind and Kate Linder

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit
Comic Icons, Judy Tenuta, Geri Jewell, Elaine Ballace and Geoffrey Mark

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit
Lily Tomlin

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit
Costumes from the LGBT iconic film, "To Wong Fu, Thanks for everything! Julie Newmar."

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit
Artist Khoi Nguyen's tribute to LGBT Advocate, Harvey Milk (Comprised of of 43,000 fingerprints) on display for the anniversary of his assassination

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit
The anti-gay sign that once hung over the bar at Barney's Beanery, declaring "Fagots - Stay Out!"

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit
Real to Reel Exhibit Overview

Photo Flash: Inside the Opening Gala For the 'Real To Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood' Exhibit
Hollywood Museum



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • NYC's Leading Celebration Of Diversity In Indie Film Opens For Submissions
  • Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher Will Lead BLITHE SPIRIT Film Re-Imagining
  • Timothy Greenfield-Sanders and Oscar-Nominated Sam Green Are Guests on Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM
  • Franco Zeffirelli, Film and Stage Director Known For ROMEO AND JULIET, Dies at 96
  • Peppa Pig: My First Album And Debut Single 'Bing Bong Zoo' Launch This Summer
  • 'Human Voodoo Doll And A Seance' Up Next On MASTERS OF ILLUSION

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup